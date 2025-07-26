9 Gluten-Free Snacks You Can Pick Up At Dollar Tree
When you're gluten-free, whether due to a medical condition or simply by choice for personal reasons, finding affordable snack options isn't always the easiest. Many gluten-free options seem to come at a premium. There are some tasty gluten-free snacks from Trader Joes, and Aldi also carries several gluten-free options, but stopping by one of these grocery stores isn't always convenient. Wouldn't it be nice to just grab something when you're out running errands? I know the challenges that come with this lifestyle after making the switch to buying only gluten-free products when my daughter was diagnosed with celiac disease. On a recent trip to Dollar Tree, I was surprised to find that the chain offered several gluten-free snacks (including some products that carry a gluten-free certification).
I thought it would be helpful to do a quick roundup of some of the options that you can find when you're out and about or just want something safe that won't cost you an arm and a leg to buy. I explored my local store to gain a better picture of which gluten-free snacks are available. Keep in mind that the selection at the Dollar Tree in your area may vary, but the below list should give you a good idea of the types of products you can expect to find.
UTZ Honey Barbecue Chips
Chips make a quick and easy snack. However, finding ones that are labeled gluten-free isn't as easy as many might think, especially those who are not living with the challenges of dietary restrictions day in and day out. UTZ not only offers several chip flavors, but many of them are labeled gluten-free. I was happy to see that my Dollar Tree carries a few of these gluten-free flavors, including the honey barbecue chips.
If you spot a package of UTZ chips and want to verify that it is gluten-free, the company doesn't make you search all over the package for a label (unlike some other companies that hide the gluten-free marking in the fine print on the back). Simply look at the top left corner on the front of the bag — if the flavor is gluten-free, it will say so right there.
Harvest Snaps Baked Green Pea and Red Lentil Snacks
If you're looking for a snack to satisfy your desire for a crunch, but want something other than a bag of chips, you'll also be in luck if you shop at Dollar Tree. I found two different varieties of Harvest Snaps — both of which are certified gluten-free. The two options I found at my store were White Cheddar Baked Green Pea Snacks and Tomato Basil Baked Red Lentil Snacks. Since these are made from baked green peas or baked red lentils, they also offer a decent amount of protein to help you feel more full (the green pea snacks have 8 grams of protein and the red lentil ones have 9 grams).
I think these gluten-free snacks could suit a range of flavor preferences. The tomato basil red lentil package is described as "tangy and zesty," so it might be better for those who like a bit more of a kick. On the other hand, the white cheddar green pea bag describes its contents as "creamy and mellow," so it could be a good pick for those looking for something that is flavorful without being overly spicy.
ACT II Butter Lover's Microwave Popcorn
If you're looking for one of the best microwave popcorn brands to snack on during your next movie night, you don't have to limit yourself to shopping at the grocery store. You can grab a box of ACT II Butter Lover's Microwave Popcorn when you're shopping for other essentials at Dollar Tree. This gluten-free snack is made with 100% whole-grain popcorn and promises a delicious buttery flavor that will remind you of the treats you munch on at a movie theater.
Each box includes three bags, so you really won't have to break the bank for this tasty snack. Just be sure to follow the two-second rule that will tell you when your microwave popcorn is done to avoid too many unpopped or burnt kernels. Dollar Tree is also the perfect place to pick up some microwave popcorn, since you can always grab an inexpensive bowl to serve it in.
So Natural Freeze-Dried Fruit Crisps
Finding healthier snacks — let alone gluten-free ones — can be even more of a challenge. If you're craving something that is both nutritious and delicious, you can't go wrong with freeze-dried fruit. Freeze-dried fruits are made by extracting their water content. However, because the process does not involve cooking or using high temperatures, the fruits are still able to retain most of their beneficial nutrients. You also don't have to worry about freeze-dried fruit spoiling or rotting like its fresh counterpart. So, you should always have freeze-dried fruit in your pantry for whenever you're craving that sweet fruit flavor.
While by definition all freeze-dried fruit should be gluten-free, some brands are not safe to eat due to potential cross-contamination. Fortunately, the So Natural Freeze-Dried Fruit Crisps available at Dollar Tree carry a gluten-free label to let you know that they are safe to enjoy. I found freeze-dried apple crisps and freeze-dried strawberry crisps at my local store, but yours may carry other varieties.
Harvest & Lea Crunchy Rice Rolls
These packages of Harvest & Lea Crunchy Rice Rolls that I found at my local Dollar Tree each have seven crispy rice snacks. That's a pretty good deal when you consider what you'd pay to purchase seven of anything at the grocery store. But, beyond being a good deal, they're also labeled gluten-free, giving those with celiac disease or other medical conditions the peace of mind to know they're eating something that is safe for them.
In addition to being gluten-free, the rolls are also vegan, low in fat and sodium, and cholesterol-free. If you're looking for something that will deliver that satisfying crunch, without all the fat and calories that go along with many types of chips, these might be just what you'll want to try on your next trip to Dollar Tree.
Late July Jalapeño Lime Chips
If you can take the heat, then you might want to grab a bag of the Late July Jalapeño Lime Chips when you're at Dollar Tree. Beyond the kick that they'll deliver, these tortilla chips are different from many other store-bought options — they're made using organic yellow corn. In addition to being certified gluten-free, the chips are also vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, and made in a facility that does not process peanuts. So, they're good for a variety of food restrictions and preferences.
Late July is a well-known and trusted brand. In fact, our taste-tester placed these chips first in our ranking of the best jalapeño flavored chips. They said that you can really taste a true jalapeño flavor with these, which wasn't the case with all of the other jalapeño-flavored options tried. The added balance that the hint of lime added to the overall taste of the chips is something else that they highlighted, and is a huge reason they placed these above all the other varieties she tasted.
Ocean Spray Craisins
Go for something a bit more unique the next time you're feeling snacky when wandering the aisles at Dollar Tree. You can grab a 4.5-ounce bag of original Ocean Spray Craisins. With their smaller size, these can make a satisfying snack because you can get more "pieces" to snack on, while still staying within the serving size, than you would with chips and many other common snack foods. The dried cranberries are gluten-free, peanut-free, and made without any artificial flavors or preservatives. Each serving also fulfills a quarter of the daily recommended serving of fruit.
Beyond being tasty to eat on their own, there are several other ways you can use these Craisins. For example, you could up the flavor profile of your homemade granola bars, use them to top a salad, or even use the dried cranberries to elevate your cocktails.
Angie's Boom Chicka Pop White Cheddar Popcorn
If you're familiar with Angie's Boom Chicka Pop popcorn, then you may know that the entire product lineup is gluten-free — and even certified gluten-free. The brand is also vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, certified kosher, and made without any artificial preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup. There certainly is a lot to love. Well, let's add one more thing to that list: you can buy Boom Chicka Pop at Dollar Tree.
When I was looking through the snack aisle at my store, I came across a bag of the white cheddar flavor, but you might find some other options at your local store. Popcorn can make a great snack — whether you're looking for yourself or your kids. When you add a delicious white cheddar coating to it, it gets even better, in my opinion. This is definitely an option I'll keep my eyes peeled for the next time I get a bit hungry when shopping at Dollar Tree.
Paradise Valley Chili Pineapple Dried Pineapple Wedges
Do you love sweet foods and also have a high tolerance for heat? If so, then these Chili Pineapple Dried Pineapple Wedges from Paradise Valley may be the perfect snack for you to grab during your next Dollar Tree shopping trip. The snack is made without any artificial flavors. It is also vegan and non-GMO, in addition to being gluten-free, of course. Plus, since these are made with real dried pineapples, they're also a healthy option to consider. Each serving offers 30 grams of dietary fiber, 230 milligrams of potassium, and 30 milligrams of calcium.
You can always snack on these right out of the bag, but you could also find other creative ways to use them to make more interesting and exciting options. For example, you might consider making a homemade trail mix with a bit of a kick by mixing some of these chili pineapple wedges with some peanuts, gluten-free pretzels, raisins, and chocolate chips. You could also combine it with some of your other favorite dried fruits — such as dried mango or dried apricots — for an exciting dried fruit salad snack.
Methodology
I explored the food aisles at my local Dollar Tree to put together this list of gluten-free options. To decide which items to feature, I did more than simply look at the ingredient list to ensure that they did not list wheat, barley, or rye. I also confirmed that each item was labeled gluten-free by the manufacturer, which means that it must contain no more than 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten. Some of the products I included are also certified gluten-free, which means that they have been tested by a third-party organization to verify their safety.
After finding some safe, gluten-free products, I selected an assortment of options that could make a good snack. I considered that everyone's taste preferences and nutritional needs (beyond being gluten-free) can vary, so I tried to include enough options that would help each reader find one (or more) things that they would enjoy.