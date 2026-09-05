5 Bloom Energy Drink Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
In case you missed it, one category of ready-to-drink bevvies is all the rage right now: energy drinks. New energy drink brands are popping up faster than we can review them, the OGs are innovating at lightning speed, and there's officially no shortage of marketplace beverages designed to give you a healthy boost of stamina.
One increasingly popular brand in the space is Bloom, whose energy drink line made waves upon its debut. The brand's seen some updates since it first came on the market, so we thought it was time to do a fresh ranking of its flavors — the ones we could find, anyway. You won't see Juicy Orange or Cherry Lime in this roundup, but fortunately, we were able to get our hands on the rest. Here's our definitive ranking of five of Bloom's Sparkling Energy flavors, based primarily on how well the purported flavor profile came through as well as my overall impression of each flavor.
5. Raspberry Lemon
Usually, anything with lemon is an automatic hole-in-one as far as I'm concerned. I'm thoroughly and eternally obsessed with lemon desserts, and Prime's Lemonade flavor was my favorite out of the whole lineup. Such luck was not to be had with Bloom's Raspberry Lemon drink, though, which really wasn't my cup of tea.
Surprisingly, I got more lemon than raspberry from this can. That would have been fine if it was a little sweeter, but the abundance of lemon made the whole drink taste a little too sharp for me. Beyond that, I don't think I could have identified the other flavor as being raspberry — the can had a mild fruitiness to it, but still, I thought the lemon overpowered it. I don't doubt that this flavor has its own fanbase; unfortunately, that fanbase is not me.
4. Peach Mango
Up next is another drink that should have totally scored with my taste buds. I adore peach, and I adore mango, so Bloom's Peach Mango Sparkling Energy drink had all the makings of a delicious treat that just so happens to deal some energy to the system. I didn't dislike this flavor; rather, I'm ranking it in fourth place because I don't think it lived up to everything it promised.
Similarly to Bloom's Raspberry Lemon flavor, one flavor profile dominated this drink, and it wasn't the one I expected. I thought mango would come through in full force, leaving peach to pick up the rear of the drink, but I found quite the opposite — in this can, I got almost all peach and very little mango at all, if any. The peach I got tasted very good, but I couldn't rank this one any higher because I hardly got any of the mango that it promised to deliver.
3. Shirley Temple
I don't know about you, but Shirley Temples practically characterized my childhood. The classic mocktail made me feel like a bona fide grownup, and I sipped it with as much care as my table-mate sophisticates would sip a glass of premium red. All of that is to say that I expected some semblance of (welcome) nostalgia from this can. I'm happy to say that I got it.
Yes, this delivered all the flavors I'd expect to get from a true Shirley Temple, although they were a little more subtle here than I'd have liked. I won't call that a major flaw, but I do wonder if this drink could have reached second place if it was a little stronger. I got both cherry and lemon-lime in this drink, with a subtle sweetness that didn't overpower it at all. I liked the flavor combination, which gave everything I'd expect it to; unfortunately, though, this couldn't beat the following two cans.
2. Strawberry Watermelon
Onto my second favorite of Bloom's Sparkling Energy drinks, its can of Strawberry Watermelon was tasty and, strangely enough, one of the strongest flavors of the lineup. I do tend to like anything strawberry-flavored, so there's probably some bias there, but I also have a common complaint about strawberry-flavored drinks — they tend to not be strong enough to satisfy me. All of that is to say, I was pleasantly surprised by this can.
That said, I didn't get a ton of watermelon, nor did I expect to. Watermelon is a famously tricky flavor to capture, even more so when it's paired with another fruity flavor (oddly enough, though, Bomb Pops has a flavor-packed watermelon layer in one of its popsicles). I wasn't disappointed by the lack of watermelon, and I did get a tiny bit of it, which is why I can give this as high as second place. However, it really can't compare to my top choice.
1. Crisp Apple
Apple drinks will always be a favorite autumnal indulgence of mine, so I wasn't the least bit shocked to find that Bloom's Crisp Apple Sparkling Energy drink was by far my favorite of the bunch. I don't think it's just personal bias causing this to rank at the top, either; after all, the drink was beloved enough that it became a permanent flavor after its initial limited-time release in 2025.
Apples, apples, and more apples are what you'll taste — and smell — from this drink, and it's really a feat of whatever flavoring technology the company is using nowadays. Seriously, you could have convinced me this was just really, really good sparkling apple juice. It tastes like the changing of seasons, and I drank this can far faster than I intended to. I'll need to remind myself not to drink this late in the day — it's so good that I might accidentally grab it for a late-afternoon pick-me-up.
Methodology
To rank these Bloom Sparkling Energy flavors, I paid attention to a couple of different factors. The first was whether each displayed all of the flavors it claimed to, and downfalls in that regard are what caused Raspberry Lemon and Peach Mango to fall to the bottom of my list. The only reason Strawberry Watermelon didn't follow suit is because I never expect to fully taste watermelon in a drink, and because it wholly fulfilled my second ranking factor — having a potent, satisfying flavor profile.
That last factor is what earned Crisp Apple and Strawberry Watermelon top spots here. Each was thirst-quenchingly flavorful and strong to boot, and I loved both of them. I'd reach for either again without skipping a beat.