5 Bloom Energy Drink Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

In case you missed it, one category of ready-to-drink bevvies is all the rage right now: energy drinks. New energy drink brands are popping up faster than we can review them, the OGs are innovating at lightning speed, and there's officially no shortage of marketplace beverages designed to give you a healthy boost of stamina.

One increasingly popular brand in the space is Bloom, whose energy drink line made waves upon its debut. The brand's seen some updates since it first came on the market, so we thought it was time to do a fresh ranking of its flavors — the ones we could find, anyway. You won't see Juicy Orange or Cherry Lime in this roundup, but fortunately, we were able to get our hands on the rest. Here's our definitive ranking of five of Bloom's Sparkling Energy flavors, based primarily on how well the purported flavor profile came through as well as my overall impression of each flavor.