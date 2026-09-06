Ditch The Bun And Add More Protein To Burger King's Breakfast Sandwiches

Hitting the drive-thru doesn't have to mean compromising on your protein goals. According to the Cleveland Clinic, packing 20 to 30 grams of protein into your morning meal is a reliable way to feel fuller longer, creating stable energy to fuel busy days. At Burger King, one breakfast sandwich upgrade can bring brekky to new, protein-powered heights. All you need to do is use egg patties in place of a bun for a lower-carb sandwich.

BK's most protein-packed breakfast item (the Egg-Normous Burrito, at 35 grams of protein) uses a tortilla instead of a bun. But, for every sandwich on Burger King's breakfast menu, using egg patties as a vessel instead of the usual croissant or biscuit provides a major protein upgrade. The Fully Loaded Croissan'wich, for instance, already delivers 30 grams of protein on its own. It comes with ham, sausage, bacon, eggs, and American cheese, but adding another folded egg further ups the protein all while skipping the carbs.

It's worth noting that nearly every breakfast sandwich on Burger King's menu already comes with an egg patty — and, as such, simply asking for two egg patties instead of the customary croissant or biscuit has the potential to yield a sando with three egg patties. Depending on your taste preferences, this might be overkill. As a workaround, foodies can order a single extra egg patty on the side. The croissant or biscuit that the breakfast item is served on can then be discarded, saved for later, or given to a friend. This leaves customers able to assemble the sandwich themselves, housing the breakfast item's contents in between two (rather than three) egg patties. The result is a protein-packed bite that won't throw off the balance of the meal.