The Easy Burger King Ordering Trick For A Breakfast Sandwich Loaded With Protein

When you know you have a busy day ahead of you and lunch may come late — or you might not have time to eat until dinner — an extra-large, protein-packed breakfast is a must-have. If Burger King is your regular spot for a morning meal on the go, your best bet is to grab a Fully Loaded Croissan'wich with one key ordering mod: an extra sausage patty. This Burger King breakfast sandwich upgrade is well worth ordering for a major boost of extra flavor and satiation.

As you might guess, the Fully Loaded Croissan'wich is already quite substantial, with ham, sausage, bacon, eggs, and American cheese stuffed into a toasted croissant. All of this adds up to 30 grams of protein in total. But if that's not enough to power your day, asking for a second sausage patty will up the meatiness in more ways than one. You'll get more protein and fat to keep you full, and the sandwich will also become saltier and more savory, though also a little greasier. If you're not into rich breakfasts, you wouldn't be ordering a loaded Croissan'wich anyway, so the extra dose of fatty sausage goodness will likely be a bonus for you.

This ordering mod is best requested in person, as Burger King's app doesn't let you add extra sausage as a built-in customization option. Simply ask for a Fully Loaded Croissan'wich with an extra sausage patty, and if it comes on the side, slide it into the sandwich before tucking in.