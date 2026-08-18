The Easy Burger King Ordering Trick For A Breakfast Sandwich Loaded With Protein
When you know you have a busy day ahead of you and lunch may come late — or you might not have time to eat until dinner — an extra-large, protein-packed breakfast is a must-have. If Burger King is your regular spot for a morning meal on the go, your best bet is to grab a Fully Loaded Croissan'wich with one key ordering mod: an extra sausage patty. This Burger King breakfast sandwich upgrade is well worth ordering for a major boost of extra flavor and satiation.
As you might guess, the Fully Loaded Croissan'wich is already quite substantial, with ham, sausage, bacon, eggs, and American cheese stuffed into a toasted croissant. All of this adds up to 30 grams of protein in total. But if that's not enough to power your day, asking for a second sausage patty will up the meatiness in more ways than one. You'll get more protein and fat to keep you full, and the sandwich will also become saltier and more savory, though also a little greasier. If you're not into rich breakfasts, you wouldn't be ordering a loaded Croissan'wich anyway, so the extra dose of fatty sausage goodness will likely be a bonus for you.
This ordering mod is best requested in person, as Burger King's app doesn't let you add extra sausage as a built-in customization option. Simply ask for a Fully Loaded Croissan'wich with an extra sausage patty, and if it comes on the side, slide it into the sandwich before tucking in.
More ways to upgrade your Fully Loaded Croissan'wich for a satisfying breakfast
To make your Fully Loaded Croissan'wich with extra sausage even tastier, try a few more flavor-boosting customizations. If you find the cheese, eggs, and meat to taste a bit monotonous by the fourth or fifth bite, Burger King's many condiments can come to the rescue. One great choice is Zesty Sauce, a simple addition that transforms a Whopper and works just as well on a Croissan'wich. It adds a creamy, tangy kick with a dose of horseradish that cuts through all the richness. Prefer an even spicier burn? Spread BK's Buffalo sauce onto your sandwich to wake up your taste buds.
You can also create a sweet-savory taste sensation by drizzling on some maple syrup, which normally comes with BK's French Toast Sticks. Or, opt for a packet of strawberry or grape jelly. BK's rival McDonald's also offers these sweet add-ons that can give Egg McMuffins a flavor boost, and that fruity taste would be just as good on any of the King's breakfast sandwiches.
If you're not a fan of BK's sausage, ask if you can swap it out for the chain's burger patties. This makes for a breakfast that's packed with both protein and a flame-broiled beefy flavor. Alternatively, try a Fully Loaded Croissan'wich with an extra egg patty for a protein upgrade without an overload of meat. This customization option is conveniently available on Burger King's app, so you can order ahead and save a few minutes in the morning.