Make Basic Scrambled Eggs Luxurious By Adding This Premium French Cheese

If you're like me, you'll think no serving of scrambled eggs is complete without shredded cheese melted into it. Cheese is a common ingredient in any breakfast scramble for added texture and flavor. Typically, cheddar or American are the go-to cheeses for this use — but there's a better option that will give a sophisticated flare to your eggs. We're hinting at the French cheese called Comté.

Comté cheese hails from France's mountainous Jura Massif region and works to elevate scrambled eggs for a couple of reasons. First, young varieties make the best melting cheeses, similar to Gruyere or mozzarella, so they'll blend into the eggs easily. Comté is also mildly buttery, nutty, and salty – adding flavor and depth to the eggs without being overwhelming.

To pull it off, you can add Comté just like you would any other cheese. To ensure it melts quickly and evenly, shred or grate it first. For every three large eggs, ¼ cup is enough — but we won't judge you if you add more. Stir the cheese into the eggs towards the end of cooking, right before they set, so it has just enough time to melt without burning.