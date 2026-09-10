Make Basic Scrambled Eggs Luxurious By Adding This Premium French Cheese
If you're like me, you'll think no serving of scrambled eggs is complete without shredded cheese melted into it. Cheese is a common ingredient in any breakfast scramble for added texture and flavor. Typically, cheddar or American are the go-to cheeses for this use — but there's a better option that will give a sophisticated flare to your eggs. We're hinting at the French cheese called Comté.
Comté cheese hails from France's mountainous Jura Massif region and works to elevate scrambled eggs for a couple of reasons. First, young varieties make the best melting cheeses, similar to Gruyere or mozzarella, so they'll blend into the eggs easily. Comté is also mildly buttery, nutty, and salty – adding flavor and depth to the eggs without being overwhelming.
To pull it off, you can add Comté just like you would any other cheese. To ensure it melts quickly and evenly, shred or grate it first. For every three large eggs, ¼ cup is enough — but we won't judge you if you add more. Stir the cheese into the eggs towards the end of cooking, right before they set, so it has just enough time to melt without burning.
More decadent upgrades for tomorrow morning's scrambled eggs
In addition to Comté, there are other ingredients that pair well with your cheesy scrambled eggs. Lean into French cuisine and add a dollop of crème fraîche to the eggs instead of heavy cream or milk for a silky, creamy texture. If you like onions in your scrambled eggs, sauté them in the pan before adding your egg mixture; or swap the allium for another option that pairs well with Comté's flavors, like shallots or leeks instead. Comté also goes with many common charcuterie meats, such as prosciutto or salami, so you can chop some up and stir those into your scrambled eggs.
If you can't find Comté at your local grocery store, there are some other cheeses that can upgrade your morning scramble. We've told you before that brie, another French cheese, instantly upgrades scrambled eggs because it's creamy and flavorful. The Swiss cheese Gruyere will also melt well in this dish and add a touch of sweetness balanced with a rich saltiness. Our last suggestion is fontina cheese, because it will blend seamlessly into the eggs without overpowering the rest of the ingredients in the dish. Be sure to use our best tips for cooking scrambled eggs to seriously upgrade your breakfast game at home.