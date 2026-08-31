McDonald's Is Giving One State An Exclusive Meal To Celebrate A Spicy Comeback

Over the years, McDonald's slate of chicken items has been no stranger to change. Now, the chain is bringing back a gone-but-not-forgotten entrant into its unofficial Chicken Hall of Fame. Fans who like it hot, this one's for you: McDonald's is releasing its Spicy Chicken McNuggets alongside its once-popular Mighty Hot Sauce at participating locations on September 1, 2026.

For longtime Mickey D's fans, this comeback is something to sweat about. Spicy Chicken McNuggets first debuted in 2020 but haven't been spotted on menus since 2024, while McDonald's Mighty Hot Sauce hasn't been around since 2021. Ahead of the nationwide release, McDonald's is ringing in its Spicy McNugget reprise with an exclusive, limited-time meals that are only available in Texas that come with a 10-piece spicy or classic McNugget, medium fry, and a medium drink. "Texas Meals" are packed into a limited-edition line of takeout bags printed with Texas-inspired illustrations like cowboy boots, an outline of the state, and the word "Howdy" in block letters.

Perhaps the most exciting feature, those Texas Meals come with a collectible cup designed by artist Avery Orendorf. Lone Star State locals may recognize Orendorf's work from the sprawling series of handpainted murals across the state. The McDonald's cups feature seven collectible designs, each one showcasing a different Texas region, from the artist's hometown of Austin to Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and the Rio Grande Valley.