McDonald's Is Giving One State An Exclusive Meal To Celebrate A Spicy Comeback
Over the years, McDonald's slate of chicken items has been no stranger to change. Now, the chain is bringing back a gone-but-not-forgotten entrant into its unofficial Chicken Hall of Fame. Fans who like it hot, this one's for you: McDonald's is releasing its Spicy Chicken McNuggets alongside its once-popular Mighty Hot Sauce at participating locations on September 1, 2026.
For longtime Mickey D's fans, this comeback is something to sweat about. Spicy Chicken McNuggets first debuted in 2020 but haven't been spotted on menus since 2024, while McDonald's Mighty Hot Sauce hasn't been around since 2021. Ahead of the nationwide release, McDonald's is ringing in its Spicy McNugget reprise with an exclusive, limited-time meals that are only available in Texas that come with a 10-piece spicy or classic McNugget, medium fry, and a medium drink. "Texas Meals" are packed into a limited-edition line of takeout bags printed with Texas-inspired illustrations like cowboy boots, an outline of the state, and the word "Howdy" in block letters.
Perhaps the most exciting feature, those Texas Meals come with a collectible cup designed by artist Avery Orendorf. Lone Star State locals may recognize Orendorf's work from the sprawling series of handpainted murals across the state. The McDonald's cups feature seven collectible designs, each one showcasing a different Texas region, from the artist's hometown of Austin to Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and the Rio Grande Valley.
McDonald's fans are excited for the return of Spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce
In an Instagram post by @markie_devo about the latest McDonald's drop, commenters in Texas celebrate the launch while others wish they'd be able to try the meal. "They should do every state," @cellar.door.514 wrote on Instagram. Another said, "We need a New York meal." But for now, Texas Meals will only be available in the Lone Star State.
Despite not having access to the special, Texas-only meals, fans still seem stoked about the return of the spicy menu duo. An Instagram post from @snackolator raves, "The beloved Spicy McNuggets are back. These are so superior to regular Chicken McNuggets, it's not even close." Dunked into the Mighty Hot Sauce, the poster says the flavor is even better and impressive for a fast food nugget: "I love these, I wish they were year-round, 10 out of 10."
When it first launched in 2021, McDonald's called its Mighty Hot Sauce the hands-down hottest dipping sauce available at the chain. Paired with the just-returned Spicy Chicken McNuggets, it's a combination ready to sear off the eyebrows of spice lovers in the best possible way starting September 1.