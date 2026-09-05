How To Make Your Salad Restaurant-Style With Pantry Staples

Many people overlook the power of a good salad — not just nutritionally but in its capacity to present an array of flavors, colors, and textures all in one dish. If you've ever wondered how to make a really good restaurant-style salad in your own kitchen, the answer is simple: Stock your pantry with a few staple condiments so that you can always whip up a flavorful dressing for your recipe. Specifically, I like to keep nonperishable pantry ingredients for a flavorful dressing like quality olive oils, a variety of vinegars, and sweet and savory condiments. Think: extra virgin olive oil, a good balsamic vinegar reduction, honey or maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, quality mustards, or tahini.

Growing up, my parents always served salad with dinner. Into my 30s, I still crave a good salad (thanks Mom and Dad). But for me, the difference between a boring salad that you dread and one you look forward to eating is all in the dressing. When I go to a restaurant, if the server hands me a bottle of oil and vinegar to pour onto my own salad, I leave underwhelmed, no matter how interesting the salad toppings. If they dress the greens in a bright, flavorful dressing, it makes all the difference. Similarly, you can stock your pantry with condiments to make a variety of flavorful salad dressings to serve on a bed of greens that means business — and doesn't take long to throw together.