Forget Mayo — The Best Burgers Are Even Better Slathered In One Flavorful Dip

As you play around with unexpected additions to French onion dip – like pickles — you might find that the extra tang is more than welcome. Sometimes, just a squeeze of lemon juice can make all the difference as it brightens the whole dish, or you might try a small splash of Worcestershire sauce. For those who love a bit of spiciness, chili crisp is how you give this dip swirls of subtle heat. Even the type of onion can be changed up. Rather than using caramelized onions or a packet of onion soup mix, you can try onion chutney for a special twist that laces sweet complexity into your burger.

A French onion dip usually isn't complete without potato chips, so how about bringing them to your burger? Layer a handful between the patty and the dip, and have the most delightfully salty crunch with every bite of the burger. Better yet, go for crispy onions, or onion rings! On the side of savory, sautéed mushrooms just make perfect sense. The same goes for bacon, which will also give your burger a smoky undertone.

You could also make a French onion dip cheese sauce. Simmer the dip with cheeses that melt well, like Gruyère, cheddar, provolone, or white cheddar, to make a sauce that blankets every layer of your burger with decadent richness.