Forget Mayo — The Best Burgers Are Even Better Slathered In One Flavorful Dip
Burger after burger, we reach for the same condiments out of habit, and that becomes boring after a while. If there ever comes a time when the palate calls for something new, yet still familiar enough to not throw the burger off its axis, French onion dip is the swap to try. Mayonnaise remains at the heart of it, only this time, it's taken up a notch with the help of sour cream, caramelized onions, fresh herbs, and a blend of spices.
Once you have prepared the French onion dip, or perhaps just grabbed the best French onion dip in stores, all that's left to do is slather it over the meat – just like with mayonnaise. However, unlike mayo, this dip offers more than mild creaminess. The onion-forward base is both sweet and savory, offering a depth of flavor and just enough tang to balance the rich, juicy burger patty. You've also got chewy-soft pieces of caramelized onions, offering a more interesting texture than plain mayo.
The many ways to elevate your French onion dip burger
As you play around with unexpected additions to French onion dip – like pickles — you might find that the extra tang is more than welcome. Sometimes, just a squeeze of lemon juice can make all the difference as it brightens the whole dish, or you might try a small splash of Worcestershire sauce. For those who love a bit of spiciness, chili crisp is how you give this dip swirls of subtle heat. Even the type of onion can be changed up. Rather than using caramelized onions or a packet of onion soup mix, you can try onion chutney for a special twist that laces sweet complexity into your burger.
A French onion dip usually isn't complete without potato chips, so how about bringing them to your burger? Layer a handful between the patty and the dip, and have the most delightfully salty crunch with every bite of the burger. Better yet, go for crispy onions, or onion rings! On the side of savory, sautéed mushrooms just make perfect sense. The same goes for bacon, which will also give your burger a smoky undertone.
You could also make a French onion dip cheese sauce. Simmer the dip with cheeses that melt well, like Gruyère, cheddar, provolone, or white cheddar, to make a sauce that blankets every layer of your burger with decadent richness.