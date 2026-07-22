Not HeluvaGood, Not Lay's: This Is The Best French Onion Dip In Stores

In a Reddit thread discussing the best onion dips, a couple of people went to bat for Daisy. "If we are talking store bought, Daisy brand is the best," said one commenter. Meanwhile, another post showcased a photo of Daisy Sour Cream French Onion Dip with a single chip-shaped scoop missing, claiming, "As far as taste. I am not saying you will lick it off a dirty floor, but not saying you wouldn't either." Others chimed in with, "It's very tasty, the first store dip that made me feel like it's okay to buy instead of make my own," and, "This is the best French onion dip you can get from the grocery store! And it has no bs ingredients. Just sour cream and spices."

Since this French onion dip is on the thicker side and boasts pronounced flavor, we'd recommend a sturdy plain chip, perhaps lightly salted — Ruffles or kettle chips would do. As for other ways to use this delicious French onion dip? We've seen burger trends where a packet of dry French onion dip/soup mix is added for maximum flavor, but we've also seen advice to add sour cream to your burger mix for juiciness. Why not combine the two methods and add this sour-cream-based French onion dip to your burger mix? Alternatively, you could use it as a condiment on a crispy smash burger. We wouldn't argue against putting a generous dollop on your next baked potato, dipping your pirogies in it, or using it in place of regular sour cream on taco night, either!