For Richer Brownies, Add Just One Pinch Of This (It's Already In Your Spice Drawer)
The feeling of biting into a warm, gooey brownie never gets old. Most people have a tried-and-tested ultimate fudgy brownie recipe, but it can sometimes keep us inside the baking comfort zone. Brownies are very easy to customize — and once you work up the courage to tweak the recipe even just a tiny bit, you'll be able to bring a whole new flavor to this trusted classic. One rich addition that can be included in any homemade brownie recipe, or even a boxed brownie mix, is a pinch of nutmeg.
Nutmeg has an earthy, nutty flavor that leans towards sweet, so it works really well in baked goods. It's also one of the spices you should be pairing with chocolate. Its flavor is not particularly subtle, so it's better to follow the age-old rule of less is more when using it. Start by adding just a pinch of nutmeg to your brownie batter, and go from there. If you realize that you want more, feel free to add ¼ teaspoon for a more balanced flavor, or up to a whole teaspoon for a more pronounced effect.
How to further elevate nutmeg brownies
Nutmeg is a warming spice that naturally pairs well with other warming spices. As you add nutmeg to your brownie batter, you can simultaneously add a dash of cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and even ginger if you like a sharper taste. This warming spice medley would go great with autumnal butterscotch brownies, which you can then serve alongside a classic pumpkin spice latte. Nutmeg is not exclusive to the colder months, though; you can bake with it anytime of the year.
If you're making brownies for an adult crowd, nutmeg goes fantastically with coffee — and adding a teaspoon of instant coffee to the nutmeg-infused brownie batter will give the baked dessert a whole new depth. Alternatively, top the nutmeg brownies with a swirl of easy espresso frosting. Another fun adult spin would be boozy nutmeg brownies, especially if you make them with eggnog or bourbon, or Mexican hot chocolate-inspired spicy brownies with cayenne pepper or ground chiles.
For a tamer (and child-friendly) version, nutmeg's earthy flavor naturally pairs with nuts like pecans, almonds, and hazelnuts. You could incorporate them straight into the batter or, even better, top the brownies with candied nuts for a richer, more decadent treat. Serve with a liberal scoop of brown butter and pecan ice cream and a drizzle of salted caramel.