For Richer Brownies, Add Just One Pinch Of This (It's Already In Your Spice Drawer)

The feeling of biting into a warm, gooey brownie never gets old. Most people have a tried-and-tested ultimate fudgy brownie recipe, but it can sometimes keep us inside the baking comfort zone. Brownies are very easy to customize — and once you work up the courage to tweak the recipe even just a tiny bit, you'll be able to bring a whole new flavor to this trusted classic. One rich addition that can be included in any homemade brownie recipe, or even a boxed brownie mix, is a pinch of nutmeg.

Nutmeg has an earthy, nutty flavor that leans towards sweet, so it works really well in baked goods. It's also one of the spices you should be pairing with chocolate. Its flavor is not particularly subtle, so it's better to follow the age-old rule of less is more when using it. Start by adding just a pinch of nutmeg to your brownie batter, and go from there. If you realize that you want more, feel free to add ¼ teaspoon for a more balanced flavor, or up to a whole teaspoon for a more pronounced effect.