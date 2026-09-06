Give Your Chicken Sandwich Extra Flavor With This Classic Southern-Style Topping

Slices of pickled green tomato are a perfect juxtaposition to a fried chicken sandwich's richness, supplying a crunchy, tangy counterpoint. But you're not limited to fried chicken sandwiches. With grilled or blackened chicken, a fried green tomato can be just what a sandwich needs, adding its own deep-fried goodness in addition to a firm, tart center. BBQ pulled chicken sliders could accommodate either treatment, and just about every type of sandwich would taste good with a sweet and savory condiment like green tomato chutney. The best version is less about one prescribed sandwich, and more about creating an interplay of contrasting textures and flavors, giving the chicken something it doesn't already have.

The firmness of a green tomato what makes many of these preparations possible. As tomatoes ripen, changes in their cell walls help soften the fruit, eventually producing the sweet, juicy flesh you want from a ripe summer tomato. Green tomatoes haven't progressed as far, leaving them sturdy enough to withstand more aggressive treatment. A thick (or thin) slice can spend time in a pickling liquid, or get breaded and fried, and keep its shape and bite to give you an identifiable piece of tomato even when layered and smushed into a chicken sandwich.

You can use fresh, raw green tomatoes too — it'll be the firmest, most vegetal version of the topping. As a nightshade, unripe tomatoes contain more of a glycoalkaloid called tomatine than ripe ones, and cooking doesn't neutralize it, but the amounts present aren't a concern in a normal serving size. Green tomatoes might not have been what anyone set out to grow, but their tartness and sturdy texture mean there's no reason to wait before putting them to good use in a hearty chicken sandwich.