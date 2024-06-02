Fried Pickled Green Tomatoes Take The Southern Classic To A New Level

Fried green tomatoes are a brilliant culinary creation. They're perfect for folks who are a little impatient with their garden, as the dish makes clever use of tomatoes that haven't yet become ripe. Of course, you can also buy green tomatoes at the grocery store. All it takes is a quick dip in some egg and buttermilk, a coating of breadcrumbs (if you're using this easy fried green tomato recipe, or cornmeal for a more traditionally southern version), and then frying them in a skillet until crunchy and golden on the outside. The mellow tang of the green tomato is part of what makes the dish so delectable. But what if that tang were even more pronounced? It can be achieved with the simple substitute of pickled green tomatoes in your next batch.

Pickled green tomatoes are on the shelves of many grocery stores, often with other pickled food products, and some brands are located in the Kosher foods section. Plenty of Southerners pickle and can their own green tomatoes, but you can shorten the process with the Italian method for pickling green tomatoes, which takes a mere 48 hours and requires just salt, vinegar, herbs, and olive oil. Make them even quicker by marinating green tomatoes in leftover pickle juice for a few hours, though the flavor will be less intense. When frying pickled tomatoes, you don't need to change your recipe, but you'll want to be sure to drain all the brine and pat them dry, so the coating will stick.