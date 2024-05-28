The Italian Method To Try When Pickling Green Tomatoes This Summer

Green tomatoes are one of summer's treasures. There's nothing quite like a fried green tomato layered onto your sweet heat BLT, except for maybe a grilled cheese sandwich packed with a pickled version of these green fruits. Pickling is a great way to preserve them, but if you plan to pickle your green tomatoes, you are going to want to use this simple Italian method which requires salt, vinegar, herbs and seasoning, some olive oil, and a little more than 48 hours to accomplish.

To pickle green tomatoes like an Italian, you want to first slice them up and sprinkle some sea salt into the bottom of a bowl. Then place a layer of tomatoes on top of the salt, and sprinkle the top of the fruit with more salt. Repeat this process until you have layered all of your slices like a lasagna, and don't be stingy with the salt. Once, you've add the last layer of salt, place a plate on top for weight and press down. The salt is going to help draw out all of the water from the tomatoes while simultaneously enhancing their sweetness with all that salty goodness. You will need to allow your tomatoes to set for 24 hours.