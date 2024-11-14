Your Unripe Tomatoes Are Perfect For Starring In This Sweet And Savory Condiment

During the height of tomato season, you'll find home gardeners working hard to deal with an overabundance of produce, batch-cooking pasta sauces and tomato soup to freeze for use throughout the year. But what can be a little tricker is what to do with the glut of unripe tomatoes you might find yourself with at the end of the season. Whipping up a dish of fried green tomatoes is a classic way to deal with this, but the problem is that they still need to be made with fresh produce and it might make only a small dent in your supply.

If you want to give yourself a bit of a break from tomato dishes and make something you can eat all year, then preserving is the way to go, and a green tomato chutney could be just what you're looking for. The firmness of unripe tomatoes holds up well to cooking so that your chutney will have plenty of texture, rather than breaking down to a smooth jam. The acidity of green tomatoes also prevents the chutney from being too sweet and instead creates a sweet and savory condiment that will pair with a good range of dishes. You can adjust the sweetness, tartness, spiciness, and texture of the chutney according to any extra ingredients you add and how long you choose to cook it.