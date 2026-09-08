One Of Arby's Most Underrated Sandwiches Is Packed With Knife-Carved Meat

Arby's has long been known for "having the meats." But, instead of the shaved beef ubiquitous to the chain, one of the most underrated sandwiches on its meaty menu once starred lamb. Arby's offers a sprawling pantheon of sammies, from the Chicken Cordon Bleu to the Classic French Dip & Swiss. According to many fans, however, the best item on the chain's menu isn't technically a sandwich at all ... unless you count wraps under the "sandwich" taxonomical umbrella. We could, of course, only be talking about Arby's Greek Gyro.

Arby's fan-favorite Greek Gyro is loaded with flame-seared, knife-carved meat seasoned with a blend of Mediterranean spices. While the exact spice medley remains a proprietary secret, gyro meat is traditionally flavored with some combination of oregano, salt, and garlic powder. From there, the knife-carved meat gets topped with red onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, and tzatziki sauce, before being all wrapped in a warm pita. Although versions of the gyro have previously starred a blend of lamb and beef, as well as turkey, the item currently features beef.

Many customers may not immediately think "gyro" when they hear the name "Arby's." Yet, in a Reddit thread asking foodies for their favorite Arby's orders, multiple epicures name the chain's Greek Gyro as their go-to. "Unless you're spoiled with authentic Greek cuisine, Arby's does a surprising good job," writes one commenter, to which another replies, "You ain't lyin'. They hit the spot for fast food gyros." Apparently, plenty of other gourmands agree. Arby's sold a whopping 27 million gyros in 2017 alone — more than any other restaurant chain in America, according to a press release. The Greek Gyro became a permanent menu item in 2018.