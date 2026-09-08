One Of Arby's Most Underrated Sandwiches Is Packed With Knife-Carved Meat
Arby's has long been known for "having the meats." But, instead of the shaved beef ubiquitous to the chain, one of the most underrated sandwiches on its meaty menu once starred lamb. Arby's offers a sprawling pantheon of sammies, from the Chicken Cordon Bleu to the Classic French Dip & Swiss. According to many fans, however, the best item on the chain's menu isn't technically a sandwich at all ... unless you count wraps under the "sandwich" taxonomical umbrella. We could, of course, only be talking about Arby's Greek Gyro.
Arby's fan-favorite Greek Gyro is loaded with flame-seared, knife-carved meat seasoned with a blend of Mediterranean spices. While the exact spice medley remains a proprietary secret, gyro meat is traditionally flavored with some combination of oregano, salt, and garlic powder. From there, the knife-carved meat gets topped with red onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, and tzatziki sauce, before being all wrapped in a warm pita. Although versions of the gyro have previously starred a blend of lamb and beef, as well as turkey, the item currently features beef.
Many customers may not immediately think "gyro" when they hear the name "Arby's." Yet, in a Reddit thread asking foodies for their favorite Arby's orders, multiple epicures name the chain's Greek Gyro as their go-to. "Unless you're spoiled with authentic Greek cuisine, Arby's does a surprising good job," writes one commenter, to which another replies, "You ain't lyin'. They hit the spot for fast food gyros." Apparently, plenty of other gourmands agree. Arby's sold a whopping 27 million gyros in 2017 alone — more than any other restaurant chain in America, according to a press release. The Greek Gyro became a permanent menu item in 2018.
Arby's Greek Gyro folds knife-carved meat into a warm pita
Hand-carving that flavorful meat in-house is pretty impressive for a quick-service restaurant — and indeed, Arby's has missed no opportunity to wax poetic about its gyro over the years. In a promotional post on Facebook from 2025, the chain proclaimed that the wrap "has awakened the tummy of Zeus." This high praise would seem egregious, if so many customers didn't seem to agree.
A recent post on Reddit (with a whopping 2.7K upvotes) praises Arby's Greek Gyro not just for its standout flavor, but for its value. "This is easily one of my favorite fast food items ever," writes the original poster, who recommends ordering the iten with extra onions and tzatziki sauce. The Redditor adds, "And with the BOGO coupon they have right now, two of these Greek gyros are about $6. It's a heck of a deal." At an Arby's location in Chicago, the Greek Gyro à la carte currently costs $6.99.
The item's accessible price point is especially notable considering fast food has become notoriously expensive in recent years. As another Redditor notes, "The fact you can get gyros and mozzarella sticks anywhere anytime is a modern marvel. Arby deserves respect." It might be worth considering skipping the iconic Beef 'n Cheddar on your next Arby's visit in favor of this knife-carved masterpiece. To complete the meal, pair that Greek Gyro with a cult-classic Jamocha Shake — which, according to Reddit, is the hands-down best fast food milkshake in the game.