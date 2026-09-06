Does Garlic Belong In Pot Roast? How Much To Add For A More Robust Flavor

Garlic is a foundational aromatic ingredient that's utilized at the start of a diverse range of dishes, from soups and stews to stir fries and salad dressings. And whether you're using it raw or sauteeing it for more complex, caramelized flavors, garlic will benefit in just about any savory recipe you have in mind. So, does garlic belong in pot roast? The answer is, absolutely. We recently spoke with Dagan Lynn, executive chef for "Beef. It's What's For Dinner." who is an enthusiastic advocate for adding garlic into pot roast.

According to Lynn, "Garlic is a natural fit for pot roast because it enhances the rich, beefy flavor of the roast, and pairs well with complementary ingredients such as onions, beef broth, red wine, thyme, and peppers, and the flavor melds with the rest of the ingredients during the slow-cooking process." Garlic's robust profile will stand up to the equally strong flavors of umami-rich beef, but while some people believe you can never have too much garlic, Lynn thinks that an excessive amount could overpower the taste of the roast.

"The amount of garlic really depends on how pronounced you want the garlic flavor to be," says Lynn. "But for a typical 3- to 3.5-pound pot roast, I'd recommend about 2 tablespoons of minced garlic." If using a Dutch oven, briefly saute the garlic after searing the beef along with diced onions before adding in your braising liquid.