The Hands-Off Way To Intensify Pot Roast Without Adding A Single Ingredient
A good pot roast is a relatively easy thing to achieve. The method isn't complicated, the ingredients are minimal, and you never have to transfer anything between different trays or appliances. But there's a big difference between a good pot roast and a great one, and there's one simple thing you can do to really intensify all of those deep, beefy flavors: place the meat uncovered in the fridge to air dry before cooking.
You may have already heard of the idea of patting a roast dry before cooking it. This helps the surface of the meat caramelize when it hits a hot surface and leads to the formation of a delicious crust. When you place the meat in the fridge uncovered, you basically just take this one step further. The exposure will pull even more moisture out of the exterior of the beef, which will in turn allow the Maillard reaction to occur quicker, speeding up the roasting time and lowering the risk of overcooking.
According to Gordon Ramsay, air drying also provides a better flavor. In a Youtube video where he breaks down how to cook a rib roast, he says of the meat he's about to use: "We've had that in the fridge not wrapped so it sort of almost air dries and it intensifies the flavor, roasts so much quicker, and there's less water in the beef." You can dry the meat for a few hours or up to three days.
Other ways to amp up pot roast
Like with many other dishes, pot roast also tastes better after it's had some to sit post-cooking. This is because the best cuts of meat for pot roast are typically tougher ones like chuck or brisket, which often contain a lot of fat. When these meats start cooling, the collagen inside all of that fat slowly melts and absorbs the surrounding sauces, injecting the beef with even more flavor.
Any spices you use in your pot roast recipe will also diffuse into the dish over time. At least 15 to 20 minutes of resting works wonders, and everything will probably taste even better the next day. If you are okay adding some ingredients, a little balsamic vinegar and Worcestershire sauce can really deepen the flavors of pot roast, as can some tomato paste.
Use sharp Dijon mustard to upgrade the flavor of pot roast even further or add one cup of ketchup for some sweet umami notes. Beef bouillon is also great. Even a dash of soy sauce can make a big difference — you're looking for any burst of umami to bring out those savory notes. Pair any of these alongside the air drying trick, and you'll have a perfect pot roast in no time.