Give Beef Pot Roast An Earthy Sweetness With One Overlooked Vegetable
Vegetables really don't get enough credit for their irreplaceable role in a beef pot roast. Without them and their earthy spunk, who knows what might become of your favorite pot roast recipes? Most commonly, you will find popular root veggies such as carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and maybe even some beets scattered between the fall-apart tender meat, sliced into chunks, and soaking up delicious flavors. Amongst this line-up, parsnip is rarely ever included, but it might be time to stop missing out on it.
Parsnip's pale hue might give the impression that there's nothing special about it, but this humble veggie is far from bland or uninteresting. Still a root vegetable, it carries that distinctive earthy freshness that balances out the heavier tones of this beef-laden dish. The slow-roast, however, brings out a hidden nutty sweetness that builds into the dish's quintessential richness, with bitter nuances underneath for added complexity. Together, the ebbs and flows of savory and sweet give your pot roast an umami intensity, striking pure heaven on the taste buds as they're delivered through warm forkfuls.
Also starchy by nature, the cooked parsnip softens as it cooks, turning almost mushy without losing its shape entirely. It's even better when coated in the meat sauce and taking on that velvety smoothness. Alongside other root veggies and juicy shredded meat, it's a perfect fit for all those layered bites we love in pot roasts.
Bring more than just parsnips to your beef pot roast
Parsnip works like a charm with a whole lot of other vegetables you should be adding to pot roasts. A root vegetable pot roast, consisting of potatoes, turnips, radish, rutabaga, celery, etc, will make a phenomenal main course for cold wintry days. Fall harvests, such as squash, Brussels sprouts, and leeks, are also fantastic when the season rolls around, and you want something to warm up the belly. Leafy greens that carry a fresh, earthy sweetness, such as kale, are perfect if you like changing from the usual routine with thick and sturdy veggies. Mushrooms, with all of their umami and earthy depth, are another great match, not only for the parsnip, but also for the pot roast's own rustic flavor profile.
If you still can't get enough of parsnip in your pot roast, incorporate it into other elements of the dish. For example, use this root veggie as a textural thickener. Simply purée and mix it into the gravy, where it plays the same role as cornstarch slurry, to take the sauce's luscious richness to the next level. On the side, where either mashed potatoes or mashed sweet potatoes often hold reign, you can also sneak parsnips straight in. Boil these veggies and mash them together with milk and a little seasoning, and enjoy the newfound depth you get in each creamy spoonful, tying right back to the pot roast's own pops of earthy sweetness.