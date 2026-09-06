The Fall-Favorite Canadian Red Wine Cocktail Americans Are Missing Out On
In the mixology world, when the days get shorter and the weather gets crisp, whiskey-based cocktails are right around the corner. The warming brown liquor is the foundation of seasonal hot toddies, and has inspired unique whiskey drinks from all around the world. Today, we're shining the spotlight on the Caribou: a Canadian drink that hasn't made it big in the U.S. but belongs in your autumnal bar rotation.
The Caribou combines red wine, rye whiskey, and maple syrup. Per the lore, the drink gets its name from a gamey elixir drunk in times of French-Canadian yore. Hunters, loggers, and fur traders of the 1600s were said to have sipped a mixture of whiskey and caribou blood to stave off the winter chill while working outdoors. Whether or not the legend has any factual merit, the modern cocktail itself is still a nod to French-Canadian history. Nowadays, the Caribou drink has taken on a place of especial importance during the annual Quebec City Carnival held each February since 1894.
The cocktail's assemblage is reminiscent of classic cozy mulled wine, which is traditionally fortified with brandy and sweetened with sugar. Instead, the Caribou trades brandy for peppery rye and swaps the neutral sugar with maple syrup. The resulting flavor profile is dimensional yet absent of mulled wine's signature baking spices — and, most notably, the drink can be served either warm or chilled. It's all about the interplay of the bold, oaky red wine and the spicy, smoky whiskey. The Caribou is robust, rich, comforting, and elevated all at once, tamed by the rounding sweetness of pure dark maple syrup.
The Caribou marries red wine, rye whiskey, and maple syrup for an elevated autumnal sipper
To make a Caribou, stir together two parts rye whiskey, one part red wine, and a generous squeeze of pure maple syrup in an ice-filled mixing glass using a long-handled bar spoon. Be sure to stir for long enough to thoroughly incorporate the maple syrup and create some dilution from the melting ice. Then, strain the mixture into a rocks glass and enjoy. Alternate preparations simmer the trio of ingredients together in a saucepan on the stove, yielding a hot drink to be served in handled glass mugs. Others add a splash of orange juice into the mix for a touch of acidic, citrusy counterbalance.
Whether you serve it warm or chilled, autumnal garnishes could include a cinnamon stick and a whole rosemary sprig, or an orange wheel sail perched on the rim. Finish the glass with a cinnamon sugar rim, or add a few diced golden apples and whole cranberries for a mulled-wine-inspired presentation. The fruit will soak up the sweetened whiskey and wine, adding a flavorful chew when you reach the bottom of your glass.
In such a stripped-down sipper, ingredient quality matters extra. Opt for real maple syrup here, and you'll want to use the same types of red wine you'd use for mulled wine: a medium-bodied bottle that won't overpower the whiskey or dominate the palate. Merlot, Red Zinfandel, and Sangiovese would all make excellent candidates. To lean into the wintery Canadian flair even further, choose a Canadian wine, such as the 2022 Syrah by Burrowing Owl estate winery in the Okanagan Valley. This red would provide a fabulous base for a Caribou cocktail, with its tasting notes of ripe blackberry, plum, smoke, vanilla, and black and white pepper.