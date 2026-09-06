The Fall-Favorite Canadian Red Wine Cocktail Americans Are Missing Out On

In the mixology world, when the days get shorter and the weather gets crisp, whiskey-based cocktails are right around the corner. The warming brown liquor is the foundation of seasonal hot toddies, and has inspired unique whiskey drinks from all around the world. Today, we're shining the spotlight on the Caribou: a Canadian drink that hasn't made it big in the U.S. but belongs in your autumnal bar rotation.

The Caribou combines red wine, rye whiskey, and maple syrup. Per the lore, the drink gets its name from a gamey elixir drunk in times of French-Canadian yore. Hunters, loggers, and fur traders of the 1600s were said to have sipped a mixture of whiskey and caribou blood to stave off the winter chill while working outdoors. Whether or not the legend has any factual merit, the modern cocktail itself is still a nod to French-Canadian history. Nowadays, the Caribou drink has taken on a place of especial importance during the annual Quebec City Carnival held each February since 1894.

The cocktail's assemblage is reminiscent of classic cozy mulled wine, which is traditionally fortified with brandy and sweetened with sugar. Instead, the Caribou trades brandy for peppery rye and swaps the neutral sugar with maple syrup. The resulting flavor profile is dimensional yet absent of mulled wine's signature baking spices — and, most notably, the drink can be served either warm or chilled. It's all about the interplay of the bold, oaky red wine and the spicy, smoky whiskey. The Caribou is robust, rich, comforting, and elevated all at once, tamed by the rounding sweetness of pure dark maple syrup.