9 Canadian Drinks That Haven't Made It Big In The US

When it comes to Canadian drinks, they run the gamut. From non-alcoholic sodas to those with notably high ABV, Canada is home to various unique beverages that are a testament to the country's climate, history, and traditions. While there are many Canadian brands that have made waves in the United States, these nine beverages are generally reserved for Canadians only. Why they have failed to make a splash elsewhere is a mystery, because all these drinks are undoubtedly delicious.

Many of these beverages take inspiration from Canadian terroir: maple, wild berries, fir trees, apples, and rye to name just a few. Sometimes, they're cheekily named, proof that as Canadians, we don't always take ourselves too seriously. As one of the resident Canadians here at Tasting Table, I've been privileged enough to try almost every beverage on this list, so take it from me: They're worth trying. If you're planning a trip to the Great White North and are looking for a souvenir that's more than a simple bottle of maple syrup, consider hauling back one (or several) of these on your way through the duty-free.