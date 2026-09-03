Aldi Vs Lindt: Who Makes The Better Milk Chocolate Bar?

Aldi is known for having great European chocolate, but is its milk chocolate better than Lindt? Aldi is certainly cheaper, making it the budget choice. But if you're going for chocolate and flavor, as well as chocolate and texture, you'll want to know which is truly the best choice. So I set out to find the answer to this question once and for all.

Some of the Aldi brands I tried have been around for over a century, while others are much newer. Lindt's award-winning Swiss chocolate bars have been a favorite of chocolate connoisseurs since first coming out in 1949. Meanwhile, Aldi has a couple of brands labeled as made in Germany, including Choceur and Moser Roth. Moser Roth has been around since 1841 and is usually exclusive to Aldi, though other stores will occasionally carry its seasonal or specialty chocolates. Meanwhile, Choceur is a newer brand that's only been making velvety smooth chocolate since around 1982. Aldi also carries a brand from the U.S. called Picca, which appears to only make Dubai-style chocolate. With viral Dubai chocolate bars only becoming widely popular in 2021, Picca is certainly among the newer brands.

To find out whether Lindt or Aldi chocolates were superior, I engaged in a taste test, pitting similar chocolate bars against each other to find out first hand which is best. Read on to discover whether Lindt or Aldi comes out on top as the champion when it comes to milk chocolate bars.