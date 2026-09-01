Why Do Old-Fashioned Diners Always Have Pie On The Menu?
When you eat at an iconic old-school diner in the US, chances are, you'll spot pie on the dessert menu. The pie selection may differ depending where you are, as there's a best pie in every state across America. But why is pie so deeply woven into American food culture? Well, it turns out the country's love of pie dates back to the 1700s, when savory pies stuffed with protein and vegetables were more commonly enjoyed. While savory pies remain popular today, sweet varieties gained favor over the years. As a result, when asked to picture a pie, most people are likely to envision a cherry, apple, or pumpkin pie.
Pies were already a beloved American dinner by the time street vendors began selling them from mobile setups. Around the same time, these vendors offered foods like baked potatoes alongside their pies. In the 1800s, these setups were known as lunch wagons. Eventually, they added seating for patrons, becoming rolling restaurants or wagons. Then, in 1924, a journalist helped rebrand them as dining cars. Thus the diner, short for dining car, was born, and the pies that had long been a staple for street vendors remained on the menu. Of course, nostalgia isn't the only reason pies remain a fixture at old-fashioned diners.
Pie is part of the American diner tradition
Pies are simply appealing, especially when displayed in a pastry case for patrons to drool over while they wait for their table. Not only do those picture-perfect pies catch attention, but they also help drive sales for restaurants like diners.
At diners, pies are also easy to store and serve. They can be made ahead of time and stored frozen or refrigerated, then sliced and served as needed. Pies also pair naturally with other diner staples like coffee and tea. And because many diners serve breakfast all day, a comforting slice of pie can work just as well alongside a morning meal as it can for dessert.
Finally, pies are simply iconic, with a lasting place in American pop culture. They're a familiar sight in TV shows and movies, while country fairs host everything from pie-eating contests to baking competitions. So at a classic diner, seeing pie on the menu feels almost expected. If all this talk of pie has you craving a slice, check out one of our 31 sweet and savory pie recipes to whet your appetite.