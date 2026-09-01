Why Do Old-Fashioned Diners Always Have Pie On The Menu?

When you eat at an iconic old-school diner in the US, chances are, you'll spot pie on the dessert menu. The pie selection may differ depending where you are, as there's a best pie in every state across America. But why is pie so deeply woven into American food culture? Well, it turns out the country's love of pie dates back to the 1700s, when savory pies stuffed with protein and vegetables were more commonly enjoyed. While savory pies remain popular today, sweet varieties gained favor over the years. As a result, when asked to picture a pie, most people are likely to envision a cherry, apple, or pumpkin pie.

Pies were already a beloved American dinner by the time street vendors began selling them from mobile setups. Around the same time, these vendors offered foods like baked potatoes alongside their pies. In the 1800s, these setups were known as lunch wagons. Eventually, they added seating for patrons, becoming rolling restaurants or wagons. Then, in 1924, a journalist helped rebrand them as dining cars. Thus the diner, short for dining car, was born, and the pies that had long been a staple for street vendors remained on the menu. Of course, nostalgia isn't the only reason pies remain a fixture at old-fashioned diners.