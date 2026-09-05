Stop Squirrels From Digging Up Allium Bulbs With This Simple Trick

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Alliums like garlic and onion make eye-catching ornaments in any garden, but while these striking, fuss-free plants add personality and height to soil beds, squirrels like them as much as humans do. To some degree, alliums' naturally pungent odor makes them resistant to common garden pests. Still, despite the smell, squirrels can wreak havoc on a lovingly-maintained garden and are known to dig up and eat these spring-blooming bulbs. Today's expert tip comes from Judi Strauss, author of The Charmed Kitchen. Strauss sat down with Tasting Table to share her tried-and-true gardening tips for protecting delicate allium bulbs from the tiny-yet-devastating hands of squirrels. According to Strauss, the physical barrier strategy is the way to go; and to that end, the most effective tool is a roll of wire mesh.

"To create your barrier, dig out a trench in the soil to the depth you want to plant your bulbs," Strauss explains. "Generally, bulbs are planted to a depth of three times their height." From there, plant the allium bulbs and cover them with a piece of wire mesh which extends beyond the planted area by roughly six inches. "Press the wire mesh firmly against the bulbs and put the soil back in the trench," Strauss tells us. "The plants will grow through the wire mesh, but when squirrels try to dig them out they will find a barrier they can't get through." This way, your alliums' vertical growth will be both protected and unencumbered.