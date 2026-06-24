These Hearty Herbs Are Some Of The Best Companion Plants To Keep Deer From Eating Your Fruit Trees

If you're lucky enough to have thriving fruit trees in your yard, then you probably also know they can be extremely alluring to certain animals and pests, including deer. While these animals may be docile and sweet to look at, they unfortunately can wreak havoc on your garden — unless you find a way to deter them.

Of course, a good approach to keeping pests out of your outdoor space is to try an organic method. Although there are plenty of natural pesticides out there that you can use in your yard without harming the environment, there's another easy option that's just as effective and can actually enhance your garden. It's called companion planting, and it has long been considered an excellent and natural way to deter pests. While there are plenty of options to consider as companion plants to your fruit trees, herbs are particularly effective in warding off deer.

With their sensitive noses, deer are quick to resist things with a strong aroma, and this definitely applies to most herbs. Fragrant plants such as bee balm, a member of the mint family, chives, and hyssop, which is known for its strongly aromatic leaves, are all excellent herbal choices as companion plants for fruit trees. You just need to know how to maximize their effectiveness.