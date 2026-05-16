Don't Toss Aluminum Pie Pans — They Can Save Your Fruit And Veggie Plants From Common Pests

There are various ways to keep your vegetables and fruits safe from pests in the garden without using harsh chemicals. Some of the best natural pesticides for your garden are inexpensive things that you might already have in the kitchen — household items that you might otherwise discard. Believe it or not, your empty aluminum pie pans can offer protection for your fruit and veggies by discouraging critters like deer, rabbits, and mice from chomping them up.

If deer are an issue where you live, tying empty pans from store-bought pies to your garden fence, trellises, or posts might help keep them away. The sound they make as they bang against each other when they move, and the reflections they produce in sunlight, will scare off the deer. Tying aluminum pans to your fruit trees and near your tomato plants also helps keep birds from getting to the ripe fruit before you do, as the reflection and sound will scare them. In fact, any disposable aluminum pan — your empty takeout containers and casserole pans returning from the potluck — will work, as long as they are thoroughly cleaned.

Simply punch a hole in the pans and string a few together with twine or fishing line, and find a good spot to hang them. Hopefully, the critters will get spooked and run away from your precious veggies and fruit. You can also try this trick that uses wind and light to repel pests from the garden.