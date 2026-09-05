How Much An Average Lobster Dinner Would Cost You In The 1970s

How often do you go out for lobster? It's not an everyday meal for most people, and depending on where you live, it can be considered a special occasion food and have a price tag to match. But was it always like that? A lobster dinner at Red Lobster in the mid-1970s cost $6.29 and included a whole Maine lobster, fried fish, and New England cod cakes. Seems like a deal, right? The truth is a little more nuanced.

Though prices vary by region, a lobster dinner at Red Lobster in 2026 featuring a 1.25-pound Maine lobster and two sides costs about $38. While that sounds like a far cry from $6.29, adjusting for inflation and assuming the earlier menu was from around 1976 puts that $6.29 at about $36.91 in 2026 dollars. So Red Lobster's prices have been very consistent with inflation. Plus, the modern menu lets you choose between a classic preparation or having your lobster split, steamed, and cleaned, along with a selection of about 15 sides and a beverage. The extra $1 or so for the modern meal is arguably worth it. Makes you wonder what Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp would have cost back then, though.

A 1975 menu from Red Lobster lists broiled Florida lobster stuffed with special dressing for $4.59. Adjusted for inflation, that's about $28.49, but the menu makes no mention of sides. Florida spiny lobsters also don't have the large claws of Maine lobsters, so you get less claw meat. A different menu from about 1974 lists a whole broiled and stuffed Maine lobster for $7.99. In 2026 dollars, that would be $54.12. That price doesn't mention sides.