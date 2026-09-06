Skip The Drive-Thru: Make Crunchwrap-Inspired Dinner Cups With 4 Cheap Ingredients

The Crunchwrap Supreme has been a Taco Bell fan favorite and top seller since its debut as a limited-release menu item in 2005. It's no wonder why this hand-held meal is one of customers' best order picks at Taco Bell. It has crunch, ooey-gooey cheese, savory meat, and the cool freshness of veggie toppings. But here's the thing: Once you break the wonder of the Crunchwrap Supreme down to those elements, you realize you can do this at home. We've figured out how to make breakfast crunchwraps and other riffs, but you can whip up the original real deal on the cheap with just a few ingredients.

Crunchwrap cups are about to become your new quick, easy, cheap, and delicious dinner go-to. All you need are tortillas for the cup itself, ground beef (or ground turkey, chicken, Impossible ground beef, etc.), cheese, and tortilla chips or Doritos for the crunch. Just press tortillas into a greased muffin tin — cut the tortillas down to size if necessary — and spoon in a little nacho cheese or queso and sprinkle in crushed chips. Pop in a scoop of meat you've already browned; one extra ingredient that levels this dish up here is taco seasoning for the meat. Add another layer of cheese and chips on top. Bake for about 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, watching for the tortillas to brown just a bit and, if you used shredded cheese, for it to melt.