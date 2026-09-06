Skip The Drive-Thru: Make Crunchwrap-Inspired Dinner Cups With 4 Cheap Ingredients
The Crunchwrap Supreme has been a Taco Bell fan favorite and top seller since its debut as a limited-release menu item in 2005. It's no wonder why this hand-held meal is one of customers' best order picks at Taco Bell. It has crunch, ooey-gooey cheese, savory meat, and the cool freshness of veggie toppings. But here's the thing: Once you break the wonder of the Crunchwrap Supreme down to those elements, you realize you can do this at home. We've figured out how to make breakfast crunchwraps and other riffs, but you can whip up the original real deal on the cheap with just a few ingredients.
Crunchwrap cups are about to become your new quick, easy, cheap, and delicious dinner go-to. All you need are tortillas for the cup itself, ground beef (or ground turkey, chicken, Impossible ground beef, etc.), cheese, and tortilla chips or Doritos for the crunch. Just press tortillas into a greased muffin tin — cut the tortillas down to size if necessary — and spoon in a little nacho cheese or queso and sprinkle in crushed chips. Pop in a scoop of meat you've already browned; one extra ingredient that levels this dish up here is taco seasoning for the meat. Add another layer of cheese and chips on top. Bake for about 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, watching for the tortillas to brown just a bit and, if you used shredded cheese, for it to melt.
How to upgrade homemade crunchwrap cups
According to Taco Bell fans, the Crunchwrap Supreme has dipped in quality in recent years. So, why not save yourself money and the time of a run to the drive-thru, and make your own at home, where you have total control of every ingredient? You can accommodate your own dietary restrictions and preferences, and upgrade to your heart's desire.
Once the crunchwrap cups are out of the oven, you can add fresh toppings like shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and chopped onions. A dollop of sour cream introduces some rich creaminess, and you can bring in heat with chopped jalapeños and/or hot sauce. But the possibilities don't end there. How about salsa to combine the herbaceousness and acidity of vegetables with that heat, radishes for some piquant zing, a spoonful of corn salad for brightness, or beans for heartiness and protein?
A fun way to serve these crunchwrap cups is to let your family or get-together guests customize them. Make the core cup with the meat and cheese, then create a little spread of veggies, sauces, lime wedges, and extra cheeses. This turns a meal into a fun project and ensures everyone has the exact crunchwrap cup they want. Whether it's for a party or just Tuesday-night dinner, the affordable ease of making your own Taco Bell meal is a win.
"I made these for my family tonight and they [were] delicious," says a commenter on itsmesaramartinez's TikTok post. "This recipe is a 100/10."
@itsmesaramartinez
If you like easy meals, you have come to the right place, because the only kind of dinner I know how to make is an easy one 😅 Dumb Dinners Ep. 34: Crunchwrap Cups What you need: 10 to 12 street taco flour tortillas, the little 4-inch ones 1 lb ground beef 1 packet taco seasoning ⅓ cup queso or nacho cheese sauce 4 to 5 tostada shells 1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend 2 cups Doritos sour cream, salsa, lettuce, and pickled jalapeños for topping How to make it: press a little tortilla into each cup of a greased muffin tin add the seasoned beef, then a little queso break a piece of tostada on top for the hidden crunch sprinkle with cheese bake at 375 for 14 minutes top with crushed Doritos and bake 2 more minutes let them cool 5 minutes, then add your toppings #creatorsearchinsights #easydinnerideas #dinnerideas #dinneridea #easydinners