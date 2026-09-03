Say Goodbye To Cracker Barrel Grits: Get A More Deluxe Side With This Ordering Trick

Usually, there's a time and a place for grits. But at Cracker Barrel — where breakfast is served all day, every day — any time could be grits time. Even so, ordering them as the side to your egg scramble and crispy bacon could be a grave mistake. Word to the wise: One of the most impactful ordering tips for a better breakfast at Cracker Barrel is to upgrade that customary grits side to the Loaded Hashbrown Casserole.

Cracker Barrel's classic Hashbrown Casserole side features shredded potatoes, Colby Jack cheese, chopped onions, and a secret seasoning blend, baked until golden brown and bubbly. The "loaded" version of the savory Hashbrown Casserole ups the flavorful ante even more, piling on crumbled bacon and extra cheese. It's comforting, filling, flavorful, and, by our count, leagues better than the grits or the chain's disappointing biscuits and gravy.

It's worth noting that this ordering tip comes with an upcharge. At the Cracker Barrel location in Hammond, Indiana, for example, upgrading from the grits to the Loaded Hashbrown Casserole costs an additional $2.39.