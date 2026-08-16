4 Ordering Tips To Get A Better Breakfast At Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel is famous for its all-day, everyday breakfast menu. So, learning how to build up the best possible version of your eye-opener is crucial to snagging a good meal. Whether you're in the mood for a light plate or a bigger meal, the restaurant offers plenty of great options for hungry customers. That said, sometimes it's fun to move away from the chain's traditional staples and try out new things. Its menu, while expansive, doesn't have everything. So, perhaps it's time to dive in and make up something unique with the food the chain already has on tap.
Want a particular breakfast sandwich that isn't on the Cracker Barrel menu? What about a light breakfast omelet? It's easy enough to get either using the very materials already offered by the popular restaurant chain. With just a little extra effort, there are many ways to get exactly what you're craving. Here are four different ideas that will help you get more bang for your buck when heading to Cracker Barrel for breakfast.
Ask for an omelet instead
Eggs as a main dish are difficult to find on the Cracker Barrel menu. Instead, they typically come as a side or tucked into a breakfast sandwich. However, several customers online claim that if you ask politely, your server may allow you to order an omelet instead, which is not listed on the menu. Naturally, this hack will depend on whether or not your server is willing, but if they are, you can actually enjoy an omelet at your local Cracker Barrel.
Just order dishes like The Old Timer's Breakfast, Country Boy Breakfast, or anything that comes with an egg side dish. When you do, simply ask that they replace those eggs with an omelet. As with any order of scramblers offered by the chain, you can always ask for an egg white-only experience or toss in some extra meat and vegetables to fill it out. It's an easy way to change your morning order that can satisfy your egg-shaped craving.
Get both biscuits and pancakes by ordering them as side dishes
If you really love your grains and want to add some of those craveable Cracker Barrel biscuits to your pancake meal, you might run into some trouble. While you can always nab a side of biscuits separately if you'd like, pancake dishes don't traditionally come with them as one of your sides. This is the cast for most meals that already includes bread-heavy items. At least, unless you utilize this hack.
To get both a biscuit and pancakes (and more) in a single serving, you'll need to build your own breakfast by adding side orders of various items and piecing them together into a single makeshift dish. Depending on which items you pick, this may even be a more economically sound option than the set dishes Cracker Barrel sells. For instance, plates like Grandma's Sampler Pancake Breakfast cost $14.49 depending on what you add as a side dish (not to mention your location). However, ordering two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, and two strips of bacon will cost you just a little less.
While you won't get an extra side with this order like you would with Grandma's Sampler Pancake Breakfast, everything but the grits, regular hashbrown casserole, fried apples, sliced tomatoes and steak fries will cost more to tack on to the platter anyway. Best of all, you'll be getting those legendary, unlimited biscuits alongside your pancakes and other accompaniments.
Upgrade your grits to the Loaded Hashbrown Casserole
When digging into Cracker Barrel's most popular breakfast dishes of all time, would you rather enjoy the Loaded Hashbrown Casserole instead of nibbling on grits or a more routine breakfast offering? If that's you, try adding this hash brown dish as a side substitution and be dazzled by its cheesy, potato-laden goodness.
While this trick may seem like an obvious hack that anyone might notice at first blush, it's not an instinctive item to substitute your side with — especially since you can get several Hashbrown Casseroles on the regular menu, often as an entrée. Of course, replacing your pre-existing side dish is only one of two ways to get your hands on a portion of the Cracker Barrel staple in any capacity. You could always order it as an additional side.
The rich, cheese, potato and bacon-forward Loaded Hashbrown Casserole has been lauded by food critics and fans of the chain as one of the best Cracker Barrel offerings due to its richness, and it has been deemed one of the best hash brown dishes available at a chain restaurant. It pairs beautifully with simple (and subtler) main dishes that aren't richly flavored, like the Good Morning Breakfast with its tomatoes, egg whites, protein and fruit salad. It will definitely upgrade your dining experience.
Order eggs, meat, and a biscuit for a DIY breakfast sandwich
Even though Cracker Barrel has had breakfast-centric sandwiches on its revolving specials menu before, traditional breakfast sandwiches are not part of the regular menu. Both the offered Egg Sandwich and the Biscuit Breakfast lack all the elements of a classic morning sammie — the former doesn't come with meat, while the latter doesn't have eggs. Fortunately, there's a simple hack that will turn several of the chain's main dishes into easy-to-carry portable snacks. It's even a cheaper way to get a breakfast sandwich at Cracker Barrel.
Simply order The Country Boy Breakfast, Uncle Herschel's Favorite Breakfast, or the Old Timer's Breakfast and pick the style of eggs and meat of your choosing. Then, all you have to do is split the chain's complimentary biscuits in half, layer in the eggs and meat, and enjoy the sandwich you wish had been on the menu. You may end up with an extra side staring you in the face afterward, but it's an easy way to knock out that sandwich-shaped craving.