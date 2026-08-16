4 Ordering Tips To Get A Better Breakfast At Cracker Barrel

If you really love your grains and want to add some of those craveable Cracker Barrel biscuits to your pancake meal, you might run into some trouble. While you can always nab a side of biscuits separately if you'd like, pancake dishes don't traditionally come with them as one of your sides. This is the cast for most meals that already includes bread-heavy items. At least, unless you utilize this hack.

To get both a biscuit and pancakes (and more) in a single serving, you'll need to build your own breakfast by adding side orders of various items and piecing them together into a single makeshift dish. Depending on which items you pick, this may even be a more economically sound option than the set dishes Cracker Barrel sells. For instance, plates like Grandma's Sampler Pancake Breakfast cost $14.49 depending on what you add as a side dish (not to mention your location). However, ordering two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, and two strips of bacon will cost you just a little less.

While you won't get an extra side with this order like you would with Grandma's Sampler Pancake Breakfast, everything but the grits, regular hashbrown casserole, fried apples, sliced tomatoes and steak fries will cost more to tack on to the platter anyway. Best of all, you'll be getting those legendary, unlimited biscuits alongside your pancakes and other accompaniments.