How To Get Cheap Cracker Barrel Breakfast Sandwiches (They're Not Listed On The Menu)

For a breakfast restaurant as iconic as Cracker Barrel, it's a true shame that breakfast sandwiches aren't anywhere to be found on the menu. The closest thing you can order is the Biscuit Breakfast, which comes with two buttermilk biscuits, your choice of meat, and one side. This item averages around $8 to $9, and beyond the single side, you'll need to pay for additional ingredients, meaning that your once-cheap breakfast will turn into an expensive custom order. Never fear, though: Among the many Cracker Barrel hacks to know before your next visit, there's a sneaky one that will get you a tastier, cheaper, and heartier breakfast sandwich, and all you have to do is order an entrée.

Cracker Barrel has a plethora of popular breakfast menu items, and the best place to look to create a breakfast sandwich is in the Traditional Favorites section. There, you'll find the Old Timer's Breakfast, which averages around $12 to $13, depending on location. This entrée comes with two eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, biscuits and gravy, and one classic side, which is already a lot more food than the Biscuit Breakfast.

To make the breakfast sandwich, you're going to use buttermilk biscuits, so you want to avoid ordering biscuits as your side dish, since these are complimentary and come with every meal. Instead, go for something you'd like in your breakfast sandwich — like sliced tomatoes or hash browns — to truly get the most bang for your buck. If you want an open-faced sandwich (or an extremely messy regular one), you could even use the biscuits and gravy. When your entrée arrives, you'll have to assemble it yourself, but since this dish is so packed with ingredients, you'll get more bang for your buck.