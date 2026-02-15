One Request Makes Cracker Barrel Biscuits Even More Craveable

Folks outside of the South might have a difficult time finding buttermilk biscuits on breakfast restaurant menus, but there's one nationwide chain that hasn't stopped making them since its opening in 1969. Cracker Barrel, the Southern comfort food chain that dodged a disastrous logo change last year, makes a solid buttermilk biscuit for those missing the real thing. You can order it with the chain's signature Sawmill Gravy, or you can eat it as is, with a little slice of butter or perhaps a bit of jam. If you want to seriously upgrade your plain Cracker Barrel biscuits, however, ask for a side of pancake butter next time.

Pancake butter is Cracker Barrel's word for whipped butter, which is a lighter, fluffier version of regular butter. If you've ever gotten a pancake at Cracker Barrel, you're likely familiar with it; it looks like a little scoop of ice cream that's slowly melting on top of your pile of pancakes. The whipped texture makes it much easier to spread on pancakes, giving you that totally indulgent breakfast you'd expect from Cracker Barrel. But just because it only comes on top of pancakes doesn't mean you can't ask your server for some. Next time you place an order of buttermilk biscuits, simply ask your server for pancake butter on the side. When it arrives, you'll be delighted by the ease of spreading and the smooth, creamy flavor.