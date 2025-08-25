This Cracker Barrel Breakfast Menu Item Is A Disgrace To A Classic Southern Morning Dish

Cracker Barrel is known for its homestyle Southern food, serving up classics like meatloaf, country fried chicken, and its iconic dumplings. You can get breakfast, lunch, or dinner at Cracker Barrel, and there are lots of delicious breakfast items available on its menu. However, one classic that may seem like a safe choice is actually the worst breakfast item Cracker Barrel offers: biscuits and gravy.

Cracker Barrel's biscuits are already not good, ranking last in Tasting Table's list of fast food biscuits. They're often overcooked, dry, and stiff, doing a real disservice to the name of Southern biscuits. And the gravy only makes the dish worse. Tasting Table tried and ranked nine of Cracker Barrel's most popular breakfast items, and the biscuits and gravy came in dead last, more due to the gravy than the biscuits. They were too salty and incredibly smoky, as the little sausage bits included in them were poorly flavored. The gravy didn't impress in the texture department either, as it was thin and watery rather than nicely thick and creamy. We compared it to Alabama BBQ sauce — and while that sauce can be delicious, it is not well-suited to a biscuit, especially one as dry as Cracker Barrel's. Overall, the biscuits and gravy were a complete flop.