Make Store-Bought Apple Pie Taste Homemade Without Spending A Single Penny
During the chaos of holiday party season, or when planning for a dinner party after a busy work week, foodies don't always have time to whip up a homemade Dutch apple pie or a pie crust from scratch. Luckily, in a pinch, there's a shortcut to making everyone think your store-bought apple pie tastes homemade: Heat it in the oven. Warming store-bought pie is a quick yet transformative tip that doesn't require any extra ingredients. In a Reddit poll, 2,000 foodies say that warm apple pie trumps cold apple pie (compared to just over 300 foodies who say they prefer it cold) — and if you've picked up a premade apple pie from the grocery store, a gentle warming is all it takes to capture that fresh-from-the-oven taste and texture. The filling becomes gooey and bubbly, and the premade (potentially stale) crust crisps back up to its flaky former glory.
For the coziest, most craveable results, pop your apple pie in the oven about 30 minutes before you plan to serve it. At a Thanksgiving dinner, that might mean warming the pie just after the main meal is finished, while guests are languidly digesting in the living room or helping wash the dishes. At a dinner party, you might preheat the oven right before sitting down to eat the main course. The trick here is to nail the sweet spot: The pie should be thoroughly warmed, without any lingering cold spots in the center, but it shouldn't stay in the oven for long enough to dry out the crust.
All store-bought apple pie needs is a trip in the oven
If your pie arrives in a plastic container, remove it from the packaging and transfer it into an oven-safe pie pan to help retain its shape as it warms. Then, place the pie pan on a baking sheet on the center rack of the oven. That baking sheet makes for easier handling and quicker cleanup if any of the filling bubbles over. Some premade pies come with specific heating directions printed on the packaging. If not, roughly 10 to 15 minutes at 225 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick. A golden brown hue on the crust is a solid visual indicator that it's done. To check, carefully slide a knife into the center of the pie; the blade should be warm to the touch when pulled out. From there, allow the pie to set for another 10 minutes, giving the filling a chance to set up for tidier slicing.
This tip works to revive any store-bought fruit pie, from cherry to blueberry and more. Of course, it does not work for pies that are intended to be served chilled, such as custard, meringue, or coconut creme. Here at Tasting Table, our all-time favorite store-bought apple pie comes from Sprouts grocery store. We're loving its buttery flavor and firm texture — both characteristics which make this pie an excellent candidate for warming in the oven without compromising its structural integrity. To serve, top each slice of warm apple pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce. Or, to up the homemade–flavor ante, dollop on some homemade whipped cream.