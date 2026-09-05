Make Store-Bought Apple Pie Taste Homemade Without Spending A Single Penny

During the chaos of holiday party season, or when planning for a dinner party after a busy work week, foodies don't always have time to whip up a homemade Dutch apple pie or a pie crust from scratch. Luckily, in a pinch, there's a shortcut to making everyone think your store-bought apple pie tastes homemade: Heat it in the oven. Warming store-bought pie is a quick yet transformative tip that doesn't require any extra ingredients. In a Reddit poll, 2,000 foodies say that warm apple pie trumps cold apple pie (compared to just over 300 foodies who say they prefer it cold) — and if you've picked up a premade apple pie from the grocery store, a gentle warming is all it takes to capture that fresh-from-the-oven taste and texture. The filling becomes gooey and bubbly, and the premade (potentially stale) crust crisps back up to its flaky former glory.

For the coziest, most craveable results, pop your apple pie in the oven about 30 minutes before you plan to serve it. At a Thanksgiving dinner, that might mean warming the pie just after the main meal is finished, while guests are languidly digesting in the living room or helping wash the dishes. At a dinner party, you might preheat the oven right before sitting down to eat the main course. The trick here is to nail the sweet spot: The pie should be thoroughly warmed, without any lingering cold spots in the center, but it shouldn't stay in the oven for long enough to dry out the crust.