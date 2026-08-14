Make Everyone Think Your Store-Bought Apple Pie Tastes Homemade With A Few Simple Toppings
There are few American desserts as iconic as apple pie. A warm, spiced apple pie is a staple of holiday meals and family gatherings, but it's not always the easiest thing to make from scratch. Luckily, there are so many great store-bought pies available now that taste nearly as good as homemade. But if you want to kick them up a notch, there are a few tricks you can try.
The easiest way to elevate your pie is to top it with whipped cream, which not only makes it look more professional but also adds a luxurious texture and flavor. Canned whipped cream can taste artificial, so it's worth whipping up the good stuff at home. All you need to do is dollop soft peaks on the center of the pie with a rubber spatula, creating a flowing mound. If you're serving slices, just gently pour the cream over the top and let it ooze down the plate.
To really up the ante, try mixing in other flavors. We make countless creams in the bakery I work at and the flavors that tend to work best with apples are vanilla, cinnamon, maple, or bourbon. A good ratio to try is one part cream, one part powdered sugar, and one teaspoon of essence or spice. If you want to stabilize the cream and prevent it from melting, try adding a few spoonfuls of mascarpone. It will create a velvety, pipeable texture without altering the taste.
Give store-bought pie a new lease on life with this simple sauce
Another way I like to touch up a store-bought pie is to drizzle it with a warm sauce, like butterscotch or caramel. Here are recipes for sauced butterscotch and salted caramel sauce if you want to make them yourself. A sifting of powdered sugar also goes a long way, as does some chopped pecans — use candied nuts for a superior crunch.
If you can, you should also try warming the pie in the oven before serving. Not only does serving it warm trick people into thinking it's homemade, it can actually revive the crust. We always tell customers to reheat their pastries for a few minutes when they get home, as it helps crisp them up after a long day. Reheating apple pie only takes about 10 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit. For an even better result, brush the crust with egg wash or melted butter to create a shiny, golden finish.
Another fun way to spruce up a store-bought pie is to repurpose it into miniature pie bites. I've tried this for a party, and it was a hit. Just grab a cookie cutter and punch out small rounds to create individual pies that everyone can enjoy. This could get messy if the apple pie you're using is especially moist, but if it's on the drier side, it's a neat way to create a new shape. If all else fails, you can try making your own pie — and we applaud you for it.