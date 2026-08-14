Make Everyone Think Your Store-Bought Apple Pie Tastes Homemade With A Few Simple Toppings

There are few American desserts as iconic as apple pie. A warm, spiced apple pie is a staple of holiday meals and family gatherings, but it's not always the easiest thing to make from scratch. Luckily, there are so many great store-bought pies available now that taste nearly as good as homemade. But if you want to kick them up a notch, there are a few tricks you can try.

The easiest way to elevate your pie is to top it with whipped cream, which not only makes it look more professional but also adds a luxurious texture and flavor. Canned whipped cream can taste artificial, so it's worth whipping up the good stuff at home. All you need to do is dollop soft peaks on the center of the pie with a rubber spatula, creating a flowing mound. If you're serving slices, just gently pour the cream over the top and let it ooze down the plate.

To really up the ante, try mixing in other flavors. We make countless creams in the bakery I work at and the flavors that tend to work best with apples are vanilla, cinnamon, maple, or bourbon. A good ratio to try is one part cream, one part powdered sugar, and one teaspoon of essence or spice. If you want to stabilize the cream and prevent it from melting, try adding a few spoonfuls of mascarpone. It will create a velvety, pipeable texture without altering the taste.