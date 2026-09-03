For A Better Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Order It UK-Style

Popeyes may be famous for its Louisiana-style chicken, but gourmands around the globe are digging that French Quarter flavor. When internationally-palated foodies think about British fast food, chains like Greggs and Nando's may come to mind. But American Popeyes fans might want to take a cue from the UK version of the chain's chicken sandwich, which comes with a major upgrade.

The Classic Chicken Sandwich sold at Popeyes in the U.S. comes topped with just pickles and mayo. Despite its simplicity, it's an effective and satisfying sammy — crunchy, massive, and bursting with flavor from that 12-hour chicken marinade. But at Popeyes locations in the UK, the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich pushes the proverbial flavor envelope even further.

With added cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy mayo to tie everything together, the fresh elements in the Popeyes UK Deluxe Classic Chicken Sandwich amp up the crunch factor. To order a UK-style chicken sando on your next Popeyes visit, ask for a Classic Chicken Sandwich with added cheese and lettuce, to-go. Then, bring it home and add a slice of fresh tomato to the stack.

American Popeyes locations don't carry tomato in-store. As for the lettuce, it's an ingredient on the chain's chicken wrap, so it's available in-store. However, the Popeyes website doesn't have lettuce listed as an available add-on for online ordering. This across-the-pond-inspired ordering hack may need to be placed in person rather than via mobile platforms.