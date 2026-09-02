How To Build A Chick-Fil-A-Inspired Chicken Biscuit Sandwich At Costco

Most fast food fans are willing to take a trip to the drive-thru to nab their favorite Chick-fil-A menu items, no matter if they're at home or running errands. But what if you could enjoy a dupe of the chain's famous chicken biscuit right after grocery shopping, no visit to the restaurant needed? You can do it if you shop at Costco: Just combine the store's Kirkland Signature buttermilk biscuits with its food court chicken tenders.

Instagram user @costcotv demonstrates this hack in a video. The creator sits at the food court, pulls out a pack of biscuits from Costco's bakery, cuts one in half, and sandwiches two food court chicken strips inside. Add the second biscuit half on top, and you have a Chick-fil-A-inspired sandwich to enjoy without even leaving the store. The Instagram creator also adds pickle chips and the sauce that comes with the chicken strips, but since Chick-fil-A's standard chicken biscuit lacks these ingredients, you can leave them off, if you prefer.

Now, we can't promise that this Costco dupe is an exact match for Chick-fil-A, but the warehouse's biscuits and chicken are surprisingly good and will make a yummy sandwich nonetheless. In a taste test, we found Costco's food court chicken strips to be satisfying, with tender breast meat (not mushy!) in a nice breaded coating. Meanwhile, the Kirkland buttermilk biscuits — a new addition for August 2026 – have earned praise for their fluffy, flaky, buttery texture and massive size. The combo is sure to please, especially after a long Costco run.