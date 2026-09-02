How To Build A Chick-Fil-A-Inspired Chicken Biscuit Sandwich At Costco
Most fast food fans are willing to take a trip to the drive-thru to nab their favorite Chick-fil-A menu items, no matter if they're at home or running errands. But what if you could enjoy a dupe of the chain's famous chicken biscuit right after grocery shopping, no visit to the restaurant needed? You can do it if you shop at Costco: Just combine the store's Kirkland Signature buttermilk biscuits with its food court chicken tenders.
Instagram user @costcotv demonstrates this hack in a video. The creator sits at the food court, pulls out a pack of biscuits from Costco's bakery, cuts one in half, and sandwiches two food court chicken strips inside. Add the second biscuit half on top, and you have a Chick-fil-A-inspired sandwich to enjoy without even leaving the store. The Instagram creator also adds pickle chips and the sauce that comes with the chicken strips, but since Chick-fil-A's standard chicken biscuit lacks these ingredients, you can leave them off, if you prefer.
Now, we can't promise that this Costco dupe is an exact match for Chick-fil-A, but the warehouse's biscuits and chicken are surprisingly good and will make a yummy sandwich nonetheless. In a taste test, we found Costco's food court chicken strips to be satisfying, with tender breast meat (not mushy!) in a nice breaded coating. Meanwhile, the Kirkland buttermilk biscuits — a new addition for August 2026 – have earned praise for their fluffy, flaky, buttery texture and massive size. The combo is sure to please, especially after a long Costco run.
More ways to enjoy Chick-fil-A inspired Costco biscuit sandwiches
If you'd like a little more flavor to your Costco Chick-fil-A biscuit dupe, feel free to pour on the creamy sauce that comes with the food court chicken tenders. Our taste tester found the condiment to be rather similar to Chick-fil-A's signature sauce. The food court also offers ketchup, mustard, and relish for your sandwich, but you can expand your options by buying sauces during your shopping trip.
Many sauces offered at Chick-fil-A have Costco equivalents, like Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce (in place of CFA's barbeque sauce) and Hidden Valley Ranch (in place of CFA's Garden Herb Ranch). You can also take advantage of great condiments sold at Costco that Chick-fil-A doesn't offer. You can enjoy your chicken biscuit with creative options like chili crisp, pesto, guacamole, and whatever else you see on shelves.
If you prefer Chick-fil-A's classic sandwich to its biscuits, Costco has another dupe you'll be interested in. The store sells a 16-count pack of Martin's Potato Bread Rolls for about $8, and these are often used in copycat recipes for CFA's signature sandwich. Grab some pickle chips while shopping; sandwich the food court chicken strips in the bun; and add the included sauce and the pickles before enjoying. On the other hand, if you love Chick-fil-A's nuggets far more than any of its sandwiches, check out the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, a must-buy Costco chicken product that's said to be a perfect dupe.