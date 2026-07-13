Costco Just Added A Huge Portion Of Chicken Strips To The Food Court Menu, And I Couldn't More Satisfied

There's plenty of cost-saving opportunities at Costco, but perhaps one of the very best is choosing to eat in the Costco food court for lunch or dinner. The selection of food isn't groundbreaking by any means and it's not very large, but sometimes, the Costco gods bless us with a new addition to the menu. Though it's normally big news when the warehouse unveils a new food court item, I hadn't seen any mention of particularly exciting additions. But when my family and I went shopping at the warehouse, I was surprised to find Chicken Strips on the menu. These have long been a Canadian Costco food court item American shoppers would love to see in the States, and at long last, they've arrived at my location, only a few months after popping up in another major U.S. city.

Although I still ordered my typical meal from the food court (can't go wrong with Costco's iconic hot dog), I also ordered the Chicken Strips for my family to share. Like most other items on the Costco food court menu, the Chicken Strips are à la carte and don't come with a side. They did, however, come with a dipping sauce. But the big question is whether you should choose these Chicken Strips instead of your typical Costco food court order. I was determined to find out.