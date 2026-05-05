Costco Just Brought $6.99 Chicken Tenders To Food Courts In This Major US City

Despite the fact that chicken tenders are typically a staple menu item at most food courts, Costco has never offered them at its United States cafes. Customers in Canada and other international locations, including Australia, can order chicken tenders and fries alongside other iconic Costco food court menu items like hot dogs and pizza. Envious American shoppers have long claimed that tenders are the Costco Canada food court item they would love to see in the States. That wish may finally be coming true with the sudden appearance of a $6.99 chicken strips option at a major U.S. Costco location.

TikTok user Mikey Around Chicago posted a video to the platform on May 4, 2026, showing the food court menu at his local Schaumburg, Illinois, warehouse. This location, in the suburbs of Chicago, now offers a chicken dish that includes five pieces of breaded chicken breast strips and a dipping sauce. The tenders, which look like they are baked from frozen, are crispy and golden brown. The specific type of dipping sauce included isn't named; however, the photo on the menu looks like it could be a type of Thousand Island dressing, or a combination of mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup.

Tenders were introduced at Canadian Costco food courts in approximately 2023 and came to Australian locations in 2024. Both Canadian and Australian food court visitors have mostly positive things to say about the chicken strips, highlighting the quality of the chicken, crispiness of the breading, and flavor of the seasonings. If the U.S. version is of comparable quality, we may need to revisit our ranking of Costco food court items.