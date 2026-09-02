What You Should Never Store On Top Of The Refrigerator

In smaller kitchens and shared spaces (here's lookin' at you, apartment-dwelling foodies with roommates), storing items on top of the refrigerator seems like an incredibly useful strategy for optimizing storage potential. However, while there are plenty of simple tips for maximizing small kitchen space that are often ignored, the top of the fridge is not the versatile surface it appears to be. As a rule, there is a serious reason to never store snacks on top of the fridge. In order to keep things cool on the inside, the top of the refrigerator gets warm and releases heat. This makes it a bad place for stashing anything that has the potential to melt or be damaged by heat (think decorative candles and medication). That heat fluctuation can also damage precious bottled goods like craft olive oil, which is also why you should never store wine on top of the fridge either.

Bagged bread and fresh produce can prematurely mold when exposed to that excess heat, and dry goods like cereal can also attract pests. You should never keep anything heavy on top of the fridge as these items can also block airflow, which in the short-term can lead to higher energy bills. In the long-term, it could also shorten the lifespan of your refrigerator or even create a fire hazard. Beyond placing extra weight on a surface not designed to support it, cumbersome items stored above shoulder height pose a safety risk. Trying to lift a stand mixer, juicer, or food processor down from the top of the fridge can lead to shoulder injuries, falls, or accidental drops and subsequent damage.