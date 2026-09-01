14 Most Beloved Sam's Club Bakery Items Of All Time
With so many items available in such large quantities at Sam's Club, you might not have tried every iconic and well-loved product, especially in the bakery department. However, there are some beloved Sam's Club bakery items that are always a good gamble. Customers count on these delicious bakery items for everything from breakfast and dessert to dinner parties and celebrations. They're the items customers talk about most on social media, review the highest, as well as a few that are personal favorites.
If it's on this list, you can go ahead and give into an impulse or make a bulk purchase for a group with confidence. If the quantities are too vast for your normal dessert needs, a lot of these items freeze well, too.
There's a lot to choose from here. Almost everything on this list falls in the dessert category. There are cakes, cupcakes, pies, brownies, cookies, and breakfast pastries here. However, there's an additional savory bread item as well. These 14 beloved Sam's Club bakery items are part of what makes many customers stay faithful to Sam's Club.
Sweet celebration half sheet cookie cake
When people are pressed to name their favorite cookie cake, the Sam's Club sweet celebration half sheet cookie cake tends to get lots of love, and is often mentioned as a fave. It's the type of cake you get to share for special celebrations like birthday parties or to share with friends, family, and co-workers. In fact, some fans of this dessert have been celebrating with it for decades. For some people whose kiddos ask for it every year for their birthdays, it's the whole reason they even have a Sam's Club membership.
The cake is made from two chocolate chip cookie layers, with frosting in between the layers and decorative frosting on top. It's supposed to be big enough to feed 48 people. Customers say that it's moist and delicious.
Sam's cookie cake was discontinued at one point, but so many people were genuinely upset about it that the store brought it back. In fact, it's the only Sam's product we've seen have a bring-it-back petition over on Change.org. Customers were ecstatic when it returned since alternatives were more expensive and not as good.
Original large cinnamon rolls
One Sam's Club bakery item that customers think deserve a comeback is the original large cinnamon roll. The bakery does still carry an 8-count Member's Mark iced cinnamon rolls package, but it's fairly low rated, with customers saying that they're dry and not very cinnamony.
The Sam's cinnamon rolls that customers love are the large ones that debuted in 2017 for just $5. Coming in at nearly three pounds for one gigantic roll, they were more like a cake than a cinnamon roll. Each roll contained multiple cinnamon layers, and delicious icing covered the top. Fans of the larger cinnamon rolls remember them fondly, saying that they tasted homemade.
After the cinnamon rolls changed in 2025 to a heat-and-eat tin, customers weren't happy. One person on social media claiming to be a Sam's Club employee said that customers asked for the return of the old ones pretty much daily after the change.
Member's Mark muffins
One easy grab when walking through the Sam's Club bakery is a package of Member's Mark muffins for breakfast, at least it is for my family. Some people opt for the variety pack to please different tastes However, once you've established which one everyone likes, it's not uncommon to just get a pack of the flavor (or flavors) everyone loves most.
Customers like that these oversized muffins are soft, moist, taste nice, and aren't too sweet. They're so big that my family usually cuts them in half. Plus, the ingredients inside are real rather than fake (like real nuts and fruit). Some people even heat them briefly in the microwave to approximate the feeling of getting freshly-baked muffins.
They come in a variety of flavors. The two flavors with the highest ratings are the cinnamon crunch muffins and the double chocolate muffins (my family's favorite). Some people liken the chocolate muffins to chocolate cupcakes, and I really like that they have chocolate chips inside. There are also blueberry ones and banana nut ones. There are also options like cranberry orange, apple, pumpkin, lemon curd, chocolate chip, and triple berry.
White and chocolate cupcakes
When customers are trying to please the most people for a birthday party, they often decide to get white and chocolate cupcakes. They're among the best grocery store cupcakes, and fans often say that they're even better than what they can get from a fancy bakery.
They're a simple solution for any celebration. They come in a package of 30, with half having a white cake base and the other half having a chocolate cake base. All are topped with white frosting and multi-colored sprinkles. They have the same high rating no matter whether customers opt to get them with buttercreme or whipped icing. The whipped icing is a lot like thick whipped cream, which is a good choice for those who like their icing only lightly sweetened. They also come with seasonal decorations.
One of the reasons that Sam's Club members love these cupcakes is that they're so moist, fluffy, and fresh. Plus, it's hard to beat the price for that many cupcakes since they come in at just over two for a dollar.
Member's Mark sweet fruit topped Chantilly cream bar cake
The Member's Mark sweet fruit topped Chantilly cream bar cake from Sam's Club is a personal favorite. There are also lots of people who talk positively about it on social media, post videos about it, and refer to it as a "viral" cake. It doesn't hurt that it's extremely photogenic either.
One of the draws of this cake is how fresh, light, airy, delicate, and moist it is. It has a nice springiness and practically melts in your mouth. Its white cake layers are stuffed and topped with delicious Chantilly cream. Then, the entire cake is topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and sometimes blackberries before having whipped cream piped around the top edges. Even people who usually prefer buttercreme frosting like the chantilly frosting and whipped cream with this flavor combination. Some people even like to keep it in the freezer to enjoy it frozen.
I do have to admit that it's not as good as the one from Whole Foods, but it's appealing because it costs about half as much as the one from Whole Foods while being slightly larger. People who have tried ones from other locations say that it's better than Walmart's version but not as good as Publix's.
Member's Mark gourmet brownie tray
When Sam's Club members are in the mood for a rich and chocolatey treat from the bakery, they often grab a Member's Mark gourmet brownie tray. They're usually a big hit, with people at events often wanting to know where they came from. You also can't find anything similar at Costco. Reviewers say that the brownies taste fresh, and the chocolate is rich. Plus, the texture is on point. Some customers buying these for a crowd get more mileage out of them by cutting them into fourths, turning 24 brownies into 96 brownie bites.
This tray of fudgy brownies all have a fudge icing on top, but they tend to have different flavors piped on top, like white chocolate, dark chocolate buttercreme, caramel, or cream cheese. It's possible to find seasonal ones as well. For example, you might find some decorated for the Fourth of July.
Customers say that they taste like Pillsbury, and they're actually correct according to people on social media claiming to be Sam's Club employees. Employees say that the brownies arrive in boxes that stating that they're from Pillsbury. They also arrive frozen and pre-iced. Then, the bakery thaws them and adds the extra decorative icing on top.
Member's Mark 12 pumpkin pie
One of the most beloved seasonal bakery items at Sam's Club is its Member's Mark 12" pumpkin pie. It has a dependable flavor that customers look forward to every year during pumpkin pie season. Not only are they huge and taste homemade, but some customers find them cheaper to buy at Sam's Club prices than to buy the individual ingredients to make a pumpkin pie themselves.
The spices are strong, with cinnamon and sugar being the star. Reviewers say the texture of the filling is nice and smooth, with some people comparing it to a light cheesecake. Meanwhile, the crust is flakey and buttery. Some people buy extra pies to freeze, saying that they hold up well in the freezer.
Those doing a taste test between Costco's pumpkin pie and Sam's Club's pumpkin pie often find the one from Sam's Club to be the overwhelming winner. Those who prefer it say that the filling is better and that the crust is more classic.
Member's Mark yeast dinner rolls
Good yeast dinner rolls can really complete a meal, but they can also be time-consuming to make. So, many people turn to Sam's Club to get their rolls. Member's Mark yeast dinner rolls come in a package of 24, and they're already baked and ready to eat. They stay fresh for a while, but since they come in such a large package, many people keep them in the freezer and defrost them in the oven as needed.
Reviewers say they taste homemade and are slightly sweet. The texture is also enjoyable since they're soft inside, while being pleasantly chewy outside. They're fairly versatile, with customers using them not only as dinner rolls but also for sandwiches, sliders, garlic bread,
Back in 2019, the company changed its dinner rolls briefly, and customers were in an uproar on social media over how subpar they tasted. However, it seemed like the company switched back to the original ones fairly quickly, much to the relief of those who buy them regularly.
Member's Mark assorted cookie tray
When you're thinking about providing dessert for a large crowd, the Member's Mark assorted cookie tray is a no-brainer. I've ordered it for groups on several occasions, and they're always a hit. The tray comes with 84 cookies in four different flavors. So, it accommodates a lot of different tastes and quite a lot of people. It's certainly a better deal than buying several packages of name-brand cookies, and it's not uncommon for all of them to disappear because they're so good.
Reviewers like that they taste fresh, are soft, aren't too sweet, and are the perfect size. A total of 48 of the cookies on the tray are large ones: 18 chocolate chunk cookies, 18 oatmeal raisin cookies, and 12 white chunk macadamia cookies. Then, there are 36 mini M&M-style candy cookies. People who buy them for home instead of to feed a crowd tend to freeze them since they only take about 15 minutes to thaw.
Member's Mark chocolate chunk cookies
When it comes to a singular cookie flavor, Member's mark chocolate chunk cookies are customers' favorite. In fact, they have more ratings by far than anything else on this list, which is a testament to just how good they are. They also tie for having the highest rating of anything on the list. Even people who aren't normally chocolate chip cookie fans feel compelled to write reviews to rave about them. This is the type of cookie that makes people decide there's no reason to make homemade cookies anymore (especially during the summer heat) because they know they can't top these. But don't be surprised if you buy them and they disappear pretty quickly and you want to buy more next time you're in Sam's Club.
Reviewers love that the cookies are fresh and that the chocolate chunks are quite substantial. The texture is smooth rather than grainy. Plus, they're not too sweet. A popular way to enjoy these is to microwave them for a few seconds so they taste like they've come straight out of the oven. Then, of course, you've got to pour yourself a glass of milk to have with them.
Custom sheet cake
Sam's Club members who have a cake-worthy event often like to order a custom sheet cake. These are easy to order online, and can feed a lot of people. A custom half sheet cake serves 36-48 people, while a full sheet cake serves 72-96 people. The options are simple, but customers tend to be happy with the results.
These cakes are people pleasers. Reviewers say that the price is great, the cake is moist and delicious, and the decorations tend to look nice. There are a few customizable options. It's possible to choose between white, chocolate, or marble cake. If you get a full sheet cake, you also have the option of a half-and-half cake. Then, you have your choice of roses or balloon icing decorations and bead or shell borders if you'd like. The icing options are buttercreme or whipped, and you can get the buttercreme in one of nearly 20 colors if you don't opt for roses or balloons. Some people have said it's possible to bring photos or images into the store to print on the cake. You can also get a personalized message on the cake as well.
Member's Mark tuxedo bar cake with chocolate mousse
My absolute favorite Sam's Club bakery item and one of Sam's Club's best desserts is the Member's Mark tuxedo bar cake with chocolate mousse. It ties with chocolate chunk cookies for having the highest rating among Sam's Club bakery items. The first time you see one of these in the store, you know you have to get it because it looks so delicious, and you're not going to be wrong. It's another Sam's Club cake that's very photogenic and seems to have gone viral on social media. It's also difficult not to want seconds.
Unlike the airy Chantilly cream bar cake, this one is dense, tangy, and rich. Yet, it's not too sweet. If everyone doesn't eat it all in one setting, it's excellent straight from the freezer. There are creamy layers of chocolate mousse and cream cheese mousse between the chocolate cake layers. Finally, there's a chocolate ganache layer with decorative chocolate and chocolate curls on top.
Different people seem to have their favorite tuxedo cakes from different restaurants and stores. Having once had a Costco membership, I do have to admit that Costco's is better. For one thing, Sam's doesn't have chocolate chunks like Costco's does. However, Costco's being better doesn't detract from the fact that this is still one of the best cakes I've ever eaten. Plus, it's fairly inexpensive as fancy cakes go.
Member's Mark Honeycrisp apple lattice pie
The Member's Mark Honeycrisp apple lattice pie remains a beloved favorite Sam's Club bakery item. It's not only a classic, but it's also an award winner. As of the writing of this article, its most current award was the American Pie Council blue ribbon for apple pies of 2026. So, you're probably not going to be surprised to hear that many people compare it to their favorite homemade apple pie or call it the best pie they've ever had. In fact, they're so good that some people don't even bother making pies at home anymore.
Sam's Club makes these pies on-site, with the bakers peeling the Honeycrisp apples that go in the pies themselves. Reviewers say the pie is also perfectly spiced with naturally sweet Vietnamese cinnamon. Then, the crust is nice, crispy, and flakey. Some fans of this apple pie like to put it in the oven or air fryer to warm it up before eating. However, it's also perfectly delicious at room temperature.
Honestly, there are so many superlatives when people talk about this pie that I'd not be surprised if there's someone out there writing poetry for it. One reviewer named Angelina on the Sam's Club website said that, after a single bite, it's "like your mouth and body starts to tingle with the explosion of perfectly spiced apples and crispy crust."
Member's Mark Key lime pie
Finally, we have to mention the Member's Mark Key lime pie. Plenty of people say that it's the best one they've ever had, which probably wasn't what they were expecting from a Sam's Club pie. Even native Floridians who know a thing or two about Key lime pie seem to love it. One thing to note is that it's seasonal and not always available. So, you'll want to keep your eyes open for it for when it is.
Sam's Club shoppers enjoy everything about this pie from its crumb-based crust to its filing and whipped topping. The rich Key lime filling has just the perfect level of tartness without being too tart or too sweet. Some customers have warned that you don't want to buy this pie unless you plan to have help eating it, lest you find yourself accidentally eating the whole thing alone. Although, it does freeze well if you actually manage to have any leftovers.
Methodology
When looking for items to include on this list of the most beloved Sam's Club bakery items, I was looking for several key things. First of all, the items had to be bakery items that customers loved enough to talk about and proclaim its wonders. The easiest thing to do was to look at which bakery items had high ratings and lots of reviews.
Everything on the list that is still available for purchase has a rating of 4.5 or above, with all but one being in the "or above" category. They all have over a thousand and sometimes even several thousand reviews. Additionally, almost all of them have a decent amount of buzz on social media. Any that have ever been discontinued or had a recipe change also have a fair amount of social media buzz as well. Three of the items are also personal favorites.