The Southern Dessert 4,000 Happy Sam's Club Customers Can't Get Enough Of

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Sam's Club does a lot of things well, especially when it comes to its baked goods. In fact, in the battle between Costco and Sam's Club bakeries, Sam's Club can more than hold its own with a variety of standout options. According to nearly 4,000 customers, the Member's Mark 12-inch Honeycrisp Apple Lattice Pie is one of the absolute best Sam's Club desserts, with a 4.6 average rating on the Sam's Club website. And for $10.98 for 72 ounces, it's an affordable and crowd-pleasing option you can pick up to round out any gathering.

Honeycrisp apples bring a balance of sweet and tart flavor, along with a firm texture that holds up after baking. The apples are tossed in Vietnamese ground cinnamon, giving them a pungent, woody aroma and flavor. These characteristics in the pie have made it a favorite among Sam's Club shoppers. "I ate the entire thing by myself," declares one reviewer, adding that they "didn't even save a single bite for [their] family." "Prob the best filling in an apple pie I've ever had," says another happy customer. Reviewers frequently cite the generous size of the pie, perfect for family and holiday dinners, stating that it's a huge hit that is gone before any other dessert on the spread.