The Southern Dessert 4,000 Happy Sam's Club Customers Can't Get Enough Of
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Sam's Club does a lot of things well, especially when it comes to its baked goods. In fact, in the battle between Costco and Sam's Club bakeries, Sam's Club can more than hold its own with a variety of standout options. According to nearly 4,000 customers, the Member's Mark 12-inch Honeycrisp Apple Lattice Pie is one of the absolute best Sam's Club desserts, with a 4.6 average rating on the Sam's Club website. And for $10.98 for 72 ounces, it's an affordable and crowd-pleasing option you can pick up to round out any gathering.
Honeycrisp apples bring a balance of sweet and tart flavor, along with a firm texture that holds up after baking. The apples are tossed in Vietnamese ground cinnamon, giving them a pungent, woody aroma and flavor. These characteristics in the pie have made it a favorite among Sam's Club shoppers. "I ate the entire thing by myself," declares one reviewer, adding that they "didn't even save a single bite for [their] family." "Prob the best filling in an apple pie I've ever had," says another happy customer. Reviewers frequently cite the generous size of the pie, perfect for family and holiday dinners, stating that it's a huge hit that is gone before any other dessert on the spread.
The best ways to eat Honeycrisp Apple Lattice Pie
One of the best things about this pie is that it's ready to eat and good enough on its own, but there are many ways you can elevate the experience. For instance, some reviewers state that certain portions of the pie were a bit undercooked for their liking. If you prefer it a bit crisper, you can pop it in the oven at about 350 F for 10 to 15 minutes, just make sure to check in on it regularly to avoid overbaking it. For an extra touch of sweetness and crunch, you can brush the top with a bit of melted butter or an egg wash and sprinkle on some turbinado sugar before baking.
When you serve the pie, you can stick with the classic pairing of a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or even butter pecan and coffee ice cream. Some like to add a drizzle of caramel sauce or honey on top for some extra sweetness that complements the mild tartness of the Honeycrisp apples, but whipped cream can also work for a light, airy richness. Another great pairing is cheddar cheese, especially aged varieties with a sharper tang, which creates a nice contrast with the pie's sweetness and spice mix. No matter how you choose to serve it, the combination of Honeycrisp tartness and woody spice offers a perfect canvas for your favorite toppings.