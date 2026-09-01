The American-Style Creamy Side Dish Pizza Hut Customers Get To Enjoy In Germany
One interesting thing about international fast food chains is the variety among menus in countries outside of the US. While there are some dishes that Americans would likely never order from a specific spot, there are others for which stateside users might feel FOMO. Take Pizza Hut in Germany, for example. Pizza Hut restaurants in this European locale offer American-style deli staple, creamy coleslaw, for customers to pair with a pizza.
Called "American coleslaw," the side dish is described as, "coleslaw, carrot strips, and light dressing." This is along the lines of a standard American-style coleslaw recipe, which contains shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in mayonnaise. Still, it seems a unique offering for a pizza restaurant. Knowing that cabbage is included in a number of classic German dishes, however, it's no surprise to find this on Pizza Hut menus in Germany.
Whereas American Pizza Hut menus feature such sides as fries, breadsticks, and fried mozzarella, menus in Germany have several different side dishes that are unlike any American foods. This includes such items as onion rings, fried chicken sticks, country potatoes, and even a food called "Tex Mex Triangles," though it is unclear what exactly the latter entails. If you find yourself traveling to Germany and are curious about trying Pizza Hut over there, you'll find plenty of delightful pizza options to pair with an American-style coleslaw.
Pairing coleslaw to a Pizza Hut pizza
While Germany's coleslaw is a distinct side dish relative to American chains, it doesn't quite come close to Pizza Hut's most unusual menu items of all time. Considering the many different types of German Pizza Hut pizzas, there are several that would be effectively complemented by a side of coleslaw.
Given American-style coleslaw's popularity alongside deli foods, this side dish would be a delightful addition to a salami or tuna pizza, both of which you can find at Pizza Huts in Germany. Another unique offering on German Pizza Hut menus is a selection of vegan pies and melts. For a sweet treat to cap off your meal, try an American-style cherry pie.
Though the coleslaw side dish isn't found in American Pizza Huts, you can always make your own or pick up a store-bought brand to have a German-inspired Pizza Hut meal. Pair this to a classic cheese or pepperoni pizza from your local store in the US or get creative with its tavern style recipes. The variety of popular menu items from Pizza Hut will make the most of your internationally-inspired meal.