The American-Style Creamy Side Dish Pizza Hut Customers Get To Enjoy In Germany

One interesting thing about international fast food chains is the variety among menus in countries outside of the US. While there are some dishes that Americans would likely never order from a specific spot, there are others for which stateside users might feel FOMO. Take Pizza Hut in Germany, for example. Pizza Hut restaurants in this European locale offer American-style deli staple, creamy coleslaw, for customers to pair with a pizza.

Called "American coleslaw," the side dish is described as, "coleslaw, carrot strips, and light dressing." This is along the lines of a standard American-style coleslaw recipe, which contains shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in mayonnaise. Still, it seems a unique offering for a pizza restaurant. Knowing that cabbage is included in a number of classic German dishes, however, it's no surprise to find this on Pizza Hut menus in Germany.

Whereas American Pizza Hut menus feature such sides as fries, breadsticks, and fried mozzarella, menus in Germany have several different side dishes that are unlike any American foods. This includes such items as onion rings, fried chicken sticks, country potatoes, and even a food called "Tex Mex Triangles," though it is unclear what exactly the latter entails. If you find yourself traveling to Germany and are curious about trying Pizza Hut over there, you'll find plenty of delightful pizza options to pair with an American-style coleslaw.