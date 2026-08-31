Score Bulk Sam's Club Bakery Items Under $1 Each — Here's How
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Shopping at a warehouse giant such as Sam's Club is an excellent way to save on food and other necessary goods. Not only is Sam's Club known for its deals, but it also offers a number of bakery items you won't find at Costco. To save on these and more, one simple trick is buying in bulk. In some instances, doing so can help you snag your favorites for under $1 each.
It's as easy as going into the bakery section of your local store and politely asking to purchase a case of the absolute best Sam's Club desserts. Keep in mind that not all of these items will be available in bulk, but it's always worth inquiring. You can also browse the Sam's Club website to check out its variety of bulk and case sales in the bakery. Among these are breads, cookies, cake pops, and even tubs of icing.
As for pricing, take Sam's Club's case of apple turnovers for example. For about $35, you can grab a case of 96 pastries, which comes to about $0.37 each. Getting these items for under $1 is well worthwhile, particularly if you're planning a party and looking to feed a large group. Further, some of these goods can be stored in your freezer for later use.
The best Sam's Club bulk buys
Shoppers note that you can also find cases of pretzels and other snacks at the cafe. Most of these large-scale offerings ring up for less than $1 each, allowing for big savings on your snacking. A lot of these cases contain frozen items that you'll need to proof first and warm up yourself, which means your value buy will taste that much fresher right out of the oven.
Proper storage is key for these foods, as is following any directions as indicated on their packaging. Consider that you can procure a case of Petite White Hoagie Rolls in a 126-count for around $20 at Sam's Club. This averages out to less than a quarter per roll. These are excellent if you're preparing a large batch of ribeye steak sandwiches with caramelized onions. The rolls would also make the perfect housing for sausages and hot dogs right off the grill at your next barbecue. For shoppers with a sweet tooth, grab a case of 60 frozen Member's Mark Double Chocolate Muffins for about $0.86 each.
Fans also advise going into your nearest Sam's Club store to place your bulk orders in person rather than attempting to do so online. One Redditor states, "Personally I think Sam's Club has the best prices for bulk with Walmart behind them." Be sure to make room in your freezer for these abundant and accessibly priced goods.