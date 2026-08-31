Score Bulk Sam's Club Bakery Items Under $1 Each — Here's How

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Shopping at a warehouse giant such as Sam's Club is an excellent way to save on food and other necessary goods. Not only is Sam's Club known for its deals, but it also offers a number of bakery items you won't find at Costco. To save on these and more, one simple trick is buying in bulk. In some instances, doing so can help you snag your favorites for under $1 each.

It's as easy as going into the bakery section of your local store and politely asking to purchase a case of the absolute best Sam's Club desserts. Keep in mind that not all of these items will be available in bulk, but it's always worth inquiring. You can also browse the Sam's Club website to check out its variety of bulk and case sales in the bakery. Among these are breads, cookies, cake pops, and even tubs of icing.

As for pricing, take Sam's Club's case of apple turnovers for example. For about $35, you can grab a case of 96 pastries, which comes to about $0.37 each. Getting these items for under $1 is well worthwhile, particularly if you're planning a party and looking to feed a large group. Further, some of these goods can be stored in your freezer for later use.