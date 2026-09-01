The Starbucks Sugar-Free Iced Latte That Surpassed Our Taste Test Expectations

Coming in at 29 grams of protein, 200 calories, and 9 grams of sugar for an iced grande, customers not only gush about how this latte helps them fulfil their protein goals, but also that the taste of the whey is subtle enough to be nearly hidden, much like these ingredients with way more protein than you realize. "I thought it was going to taste very protein-y or healthy, and it just tastes like a regular iced latte [...] It's super good," one TikToker shared, mirroring our sentiment. Another TikTok review had an impressed customer comparing the flavor to vanilla pudding cups, which she rounded out by enthusing that the drink tasted "so bomb." There seems to be a lot of expectation riding on this particular iced latte, as several customers pointed out that the grande is around $7-$9 after tax.

What reportedly makes the comparatively pricey drink worth it is that the Starbucks' Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte tastes more complex than simply dumping a protein shake into a cup of iced coffee would. As one Instagram user put it, "[It] definitely has a creamy, vanilla, subtle kind of protein flavor, not as much as if you poured your vanilla protein shake in [...] [It's] more subtle than that." They added that the latte is "very milky [and] very smooth." Remarking on its subtle but still effective sweetness, another TikTok user concluded, "If you're like 'Hey, I want to try to get some protein in, but I don't want to give up a sugary drink,' you're fine to do [the Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Iced Latte]."