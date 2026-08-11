I Tried And Ranked Every Starbucks Iced Latte
Starbucks has a lot of bells and whistles when it comes to its drinks. You can find fruit-forward Refreshers, various shades of matcha drinks, and of course, an array of hot and iced espresso drinks. I have tried quite a lot of its drinks over the years, typically for work purposes. And yes, I have a few favorites, usually a basic cortado or latte — hot. But I was intrigued to find out which of its iced lattes had the best and most enchanting taste.
I tested all of the current iced latte options from Starbucks to get the full scoop. While taste alone was extremely important, I considered how often I'd want to repurchase each one and whether the drink would appeal to most people. I also factored in whether I could taste the espresso, because my thought is that, if the espresso isn't discernible, you might as well just get milk with some flavoring.
So, as you read through my ranking, you'll see these criteria as the basis of my decisions. It's not a straightforward answer; the ranking is a true medley of factors. I'll also offer occasional insights on some customizations and why someone may want to make that change. No matter your taste preferences, you'll finish this article with an understanding of Starbucks' selection of iced lattes, and which option is best for you.
10. Sugar-Free Caramel Protein
This iced latte was my least favorite out of everything I tried. The rest may boil down to personal preference, but the iced sugar-free caramel protein latte just tastes far too sweet. The sugar-free caramel syrup feels overpowering and leaves a funky aftertaste. It not only made it difficult to drink, but it was painfully obvious with every sip that the drink uses an artificial sweetener. The protein aspect isn't very noticeable, which is nice if you want something with bolstered protein content. I often pick protein coffees when I want a more filling drink, since the amount of protein can help you feel fuller for longer.
Even so, the sugar-free caramel flavoring is too prominent and overshadows the coffee's flavor. I can see the appeal if you want a sugar-free sweetener, as Starbucks is notoriously lacking in the department. Believe me, there have been plenty of times I sought out a sugar-free option, but I'd just skip this one in favor of a different option coming up later (but I'm sure you already know the flavor). Additionally, you can get the iced caramel latte without protein, but I fear that would only make the intensity of the sugar-free flavoring more dominating.
9. Lavender
Let me begin by declaring: I quite like this flavor. I've always been fond of lavender and most floral-infused coffees — rose and orange blossom, to name a couple. The Starbucks version has a straightforward, sweet lavender flavor and uses 2% milk, lavender powder scoops, and blonde espresso shots to achieve it. It is fragrant, and every sip tastes floral, milky, and a bit grounded from the espresso. I like it, but it has a distinct, non-authentic lavender taste; yes, it uses natural lavender flavor, but not actual lavender-infused syrup.
It tastes more like lavender flavoring and is noticeably subpar compared to the genuine lavender syrups I've had at some local coffee shops that make it from scratch. In these cases, the floral element is noticeable but subtle. The Starbucks version is more upfront, intense, and manufactured. And I don't think most customers would pick this as their go-to.
I'd get it as an occasional latte when I want something memorable and interesting, but I won't get it very frequently. And I'd reckon plenty of customers feel similarly, which keeps this low in the ranking. If I were surprising a friend or family member, I wouldn't use this as a fallback, since some might think it tastes akin to soap. It's definitely better than the sugar-free caramel, though, for a clear lead.
8. Caramel Protein
The iced caramel protein latte is a little more neutral compared to the intense floral notes of lavender, so I feel confident giving it a slight boost in the ranking. However, I am not all that fond of Starbucks' take on caramel syrup. It's quite distinct and not very caramel-like. I thought it was just my taste buds, but others online say they don't find the syrup too enjoyable, often describing it as processed, chemical-tasting, or even soapy — none of which I want in my coffee. I believe it's harder to achieve caramel flavoring in syrup form than with a sauce.
Once again, the caramel overpowers the drink to the point where you have to really concentrate to find the espresso. The ice, milk, and protein create an extremely mellow base, and the lack of espresso is further accentuated by the potency of caramel syrup. Personally, I prefer the lavender to the caramel protein options, but I still think most people would pick the latter. Honestly, though, I'd get a caramel latte — protein or otherwise — from another establishment.
7. Pistachio
I went through a pistachio latte phase about seven or so years ago, before it became a bit of a hit at various coffee shops. At the time, I was drawing on my Middle Eastern roots, thinking it was such a cool flavor (add a bit of cardamom and/or rose water, and you're in for a treat). But now it's a trending, readily available flavor I have seen at many small and chain coffee shops — Starbucks included. That's to say, I am very well-versed in this flavor. The chain's cult-favorite version of the flavored latte uses pistachio sauce and a salted brown buttery topping to achieve the namesake taste. I'd like more pistachio and less brown butter topping, as the latter makes it taste more like a butter pecan latte.
I think pistachio is similar to hazelnut, in that it may be enjoyable for those who like a nutty-flavored coffee. It's noticeable in every sip but not hyper sweet, and I can still taste the espresso. The combination is harmonious and easy to drink. So, I can say, from lots of (pistachio) latte-making experience, this is a decent pistachio iced latte. I'd get it again from Starbucks, particularly when I want a nutty hint, but it wouldn't be my first choice.
It's also important to mention that it is by no means the best pistachio latte one can get. If you want a really good pistachio latte, look for ones made with pistachio milk. For example, Peet's Coffee's seasonal pistachio rose latte was my favorite of its iced espresso drinks.
6. Toasted Coconut
I get it — coconut is a polarizing flavor. You either love it or think it tastes like soap or sunscreen. I'm in the former camp, as I thoroughly enjoy it in anything from cocktails to pancakes. So, it's no surprise that I appreciate it here in a Starbucks iced latte. I've actually had all of the other lattes on this list at least once before, but I'd never had the toasted coconut. It is a surprisingly flavorful, balanced iced latte. The coconut feels more fully integrated into the drink, meshing well with the milk, espresso, and ice, whereas the lower-ranking options seemed more disjointed.
I preferred the rich flavor over the pistachio and would be more interested in buying it again, because this flavor finally strikes a balance among all the elements — but most importantly between the sweetness and the flavoring itself. Some of the other ones felt either too sweet or too richly flavored. In the case of pistachio, it was just kind of meh. But this, at long last, has a better harmony with an almost creamy taste (like if it were coconut cream, not syrup). The toasted coconut topping is a bonus.
If you like coconut, I think this is a tasty option. It tastes good, it offers some sweetness without feeling overpowering, and the coconut flavoring pairs well with the espresso to create a complex, interesting latte for coconut fans. I can't rank it any higher, though, just because I don't think this would have the same mass appeal as the next five options.
5. Vanilla Protein
The vanilla protein iced latte is a protein-packed version of a classic vanilla latte. I'd say if you are trying to balance a more filling, nutrient-dense beverage, then this could be a good way to go over the coconut. I also think it is considerably more palatable to the average consumer, which is the main reason it gets a lead in the ranking. The vanilla has a slightly more complex flavor than just a plain latte, but I always find that Starbucks' protein mellows everything out, particularly making the espresso less noticeable. It's milky with a mellow coffee aftertaste and a lingering vanilla note. Nothing here stands out.
I am not factoring in calorie count whatsoever in this ranking, but calorically, the protein-laden options are higher due to the added whey protein. I don't recommend this just as your average daily beverage, because it can feel heavy, but it would be a good option for an occasional treat. While I think this has the potential to be beloved by the public, the protein just keeps it from going any higher, because it overpowers any strength you might get from the espresso. If you want a vanilla-flavored latte, never fear, because there are better options available at Starbucks.
4. Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein
You might be wondering how a sugar-free drink could rank so high, but I feel it brings a really terrific balance. For one, the vanilla flavoring is a little more noticeable in this drink than in the previous one; that alone gives it a boost, since it generally has the same flavor profile. The whey protein still mellows the drink, but at least we have a more interesting, flavorful burst of vanilla from the sugar-free syrup. It's not that it is hyper sweet, but the sucralose is a little more noticeable on the tongue and in the aftertaste, providing a more captivating vanilla flavor.
I also think this is much better balanced in terms of the milky whey protein. I don't think I would enjoy a sugar-free vanilla latte sans protein, as that sugar-free aftertaste would be far too noticeable to enjoy the coffee. As a reminder, the sweetener is sugar-free, not the drink itself — a Grande has 9 grams of sugar. The sugar-free vanilla protein iced latte would be a safe option to get for someone if you weren't sure what they like among the previous varieties, but the next three would be my top recommendations for any latte lover.
3. Caffè Latte
I love a classic latte. Because it's just milk and espresso, it's the best (type of latte) if you want to taste the espresso. If you want a more espresso-forward milk-based drink, get a cortado on your next coffee run. The caffè latte is unadulterated, without added flavorings and sweeteners. I enjoyed the robust flavor of the espresso and the well-rounded milkiness of the 2% milk. If you want something richer, customize your order to use whole milk, which offers a creamier mouthfeel without tasting like, well, straight cream.
I used to order a plain latte all the time in my corporate office days. Back then, it was $4, but of course, prices have risen over the past decade. This latte encapsulates what Starbucks is about. It's not the best latte that you'll think about for years to come, but it's reliable. You know what you're getting, and that makes it worth paying for, whether you go to your local Starbucks store three times a week or go to a location on a road trip in new terrain.
I'd get this iced caffè latte frequently and would feel comfortable recommending it to most people. It has a basic flavor that makes it easy to sip, but I think we can do a bit better. The next two are true standouts.
2. Cinnamon Dolce
Based on sippability alone, the cinnamon dolce could have taken first place, but a couple of things kept it in the No. 2 position. Let me start with why it's so good, though: The cinnamon aspect is really enticing. It feels familiar and comforting, but it still comes in iced form to keep it refreshing. I'm sure most people have had some cinnamon-infused coffee at some point in their life. This was also the only drink with whipped cream, which made it look elevated — it's not a criterion in my ranking, but it's a noticeable difference worth mentioning, and it could be a reason you'd get it or buy it for someone.
As long as you enjoy cinnamon, you won't be led astray if you order this iced cinnamon dolce latte. However, it's one of the sweetest drinks I tried. Not that it's cloying, but some of the others (besides the caramel variety and sugar-free vanilla) weren't noticeably sweet. I'd wager plenty of people would appreciate this. I found it delicious and kept coming back to it.
The whipped cream adds further richness, particularly toward the latter half of the drink when it's more concentrated. The cinnamon dolce syrup and sprinkles make this latte taste all the more captivating. Another writer tried a variety of Starbucks drink toppings and also noted that the cinnamon dolce was a great, crowd-pleasing pick. It remains in second place, though, because it's a tad sweet, the espresso isn't as balanced, and I genuinely think the next one has more appeal to most people.
1. Starbucks Blonde Vanilla
The Starbucks blonde vanilla iced latte hit everything I was looking for. To start, it is incredibly tasty and easy to drink. The vanilla does its part to bring well-rounded sweetness. It doesn't overpower or impart too much intensity. What it does bring is familiar and a staple for coffee beverages. However, the key player here is the blonde espresso, which debuted in the lavender iced beverage. Here, though, it's considerably more noticeable.
The espresso is softer, mellower, and smoother than the signature espresso in other drinks, so it has all-around enjoyability in its favor. If you want to simplify the drink further and don't want any added sweetener, I'd suggest making a classic latte and subbing in the blonde espresso. Now that I've had the blonde espresso, I doubt I'd go back to the signature.
If I had to pick a drink for someone without knowing their go-to, I'd select this over anything else. Vanilla is always at the top of the list among popular coffee flavors, and this drink delivers. Vanilla pairs well with the espresso's more delicate flavor without overpowering it, making it a great Starbucks coffee order when you want something less intense. There's a fantastic equilibrium happening here that I can't help but want to sip over and over again.
Methodology
I ordered my iced lattes over two separate Starbucks visits to better taste the nuances of flavor and to space out my caffeine intake. I ordered similar drinks each visit — e.g., the caramel protein latte and its sugar-free counterpart. Separating them would have made it difficult to remember the differences. I drank them back-to-back and didn't customize any beverage, but I do offer some customization insights to better help you craft your beverage based on taste. Some of my professional and hobby coffee- and latte-making expertise is included to offer more background in my reasoning and why I ranked certain flavors where I did. The standard Grande size was purchased for each drink.
As for the ranking, I based it on flavor delivery, whether I'd want to get the drink frequently, as well as mass appeal, meaning I considered whether most people would like a given option. You know how you might surprise someone with a cup of coffee or latte? I thought of that scenario, and I just didn't think as many people would want a lavender-flavored drink over something more well-known like vanilla. Therefore, some of the bolder flavors rank toward the bottom — but not because they are unpleasant.