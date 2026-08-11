I Tried And Ranked Every Starbucks Iced Latte

Starbucks has a lot of bells and whistles when it comes to its drinks. You can find fruit-forward Refreshers, various shades of matcha drinks, and of course, an array of hot and iced espresso drinks. I have tried quite a lot of its drinks over the years, typically for work purposes. And yes, I have a few favorites, usually a basic cortado or latte — hot. But I was intrigued to find out which of its iced lattes had the best and most enchanting taste.

I tested all of the current iced latte options from Starbucks to get the full scoop. While taste alone was extremely important, I considered how often I'd want to repurchase each one and whether the drink would appeal to most people. I also factored in whether I could taste the espresso, because my thought is that, if the espresso isn't discernible, you might as well just get milk with some flavoring.

So, as you read through my ranking, you'll see these criteria as the basis of my decisions. It's not a straightforward answer; the ranking is a true medley of factors. I'll also offer occasional insights on some customizations and why someone may want to make that change. No matter your taste preferences, you'll finish this article with an understanding of Starbucks' selection of iced lattes, and which option is best for you.