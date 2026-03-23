The Best Popular Coffee Chain Latte Features A Limited-Time Flavor
Seasons change, and so do café menus. More often than not, it's lattes that shapeshift into whatever the weather demands, and then disappear the moment it changes again. It's always a shame when limited flavors run their course, so make sure you enjoy them as soon as they pop up. At least, that's what Starbucks' loyal customers will tell you about its Pistachio Latte, and they'd be right. Landing in first place on Tasting Table's ranking of eight popular coffee chain lattes, this is one latte you definitely don't want to miss out on. Every year since 2021, the Pistachio Latte has been a recurring favorite from Starbucks' winter menu. In January 2026, this drink returned once again, presumably available until supplies ran out, much like in previous years.
A fan-favorite through and through, this is no ordinary latte, even though it still starts with espresso and steamed milk. What sets it apart is the pistachio sauce whisked into that latte base, finished off with a dusting of brown butter topping, which you can choose between different salted levels. Starbucks may not have invented the pistachio latte, but they sure know how to bring out the best in it. Boasting perfectly balanced notes of nuttiness and sweetness, it reflects both the latte's creaminess and the pistachio's charming subtlety while, crucially, there's no off-putting artificial aftertaste. A buttery warmth lingers in the undertone, meeting the latte's bittersweetness right in the middle, creating a smooth and comforting yet deliciously multidimensional drink.
Starbucks' pistachio latte is a cult favorite for a reason
Starbucks' Pistachio Latte is a favorite amongst customers each time the drink makes its triumphant return. As PopSugar enthused, "It reminded me of pistachio gelato but almost felt like drinking (a nuttier) milky hot chocolate." Netizens loved it from the very first nutty sip, with one quickly considering it their new go-to Starbucks order (especially when made with complementary oat milk). Although skeptical at first, ultimately, Business Insider was pleasantly surprised by how the "notes of pistachio weaved themselves into the drink's smooth texture and left a buttery finish."
In the dedicated Starbucks subreddit r/starbucks, the opinions are slightly more divided. Some found the pistachio notes disappointingly flat, while others absolutely adored that same nutty subtlety. The difference, of course, might also have to do with how each person customized this particular drink. One Redditor shared that the classic syrup you should be adding to your Starbucks pistachio latte is white mocha, while another prefers to seal the deal with additional whipped cream on top.
You can also swap out the whole milk for any that suits your palate and dietary needs. Almond, for example, is recommended for a nutty undertone that matches the pistachio sauce's own. You could also try these modifications with the iced version of Starbucks' pistachio latte, or even bring them to your own DIY deluxe pistachio latte.