The Best Popular Coffee Chain Latte Features A Limited-Time Flavor

Seasons change, and so do café menus. More often than not, it's lattes that shapeshift into whatever the weather demands, and then disappear the moment it changes again. It's always a shame when limited flavors run their course, so make sure you enjoy them as soon as they pop up. At least, that's what Starbucks' loyal customers will tell you about its Pistachio Latte, and they'd be right. Landing in first place on Tasting Table's ranking of eight popular coffee chain lattes, this is one latte you definitely don't want to miss out on. Every year since 2021, the Pistachio Latte has been a recurring favorite from Starbucks' winter menu. In January 2026, this drink returned once again, presumably available until supplies ran out, much like in previous years.

A fan-favorite through and through, this is no ordinary latte, even though it still starts with espresso and steamed milk. What sets it apart is the pistachio sauce whisked into that latte base, finished off with a dusting of brown butter topping, which you can choose between different salted levels. Starbucks may not have invented the pistachio latte, but they sure know how to bring out the best in it. Boasting perfectly balanced notes of nuttiness and sweetness, it reflects both the latte's creaminess and the pistachio's charming subtlety while, crucially, there's no off-putting artificial aftertaste. A buttery warmth lingers in the undertone, meeting the latte's bittersweetness right in the middle, creating a smooth and comforting yet deliciously multidimensional drink.