6 Frequent Customer Complaints About Costco's Pizza

You can rely on Costco for many aspects of life, and its food selection feels abundant and never-ending. After you are done adventuring through the aisles, you might feel like stopping by the food court. Whether you buy a single pizza slice to eat after your big day or a whole pie to feed your family or entertain guests at a party, pizza remains a steady food court option (along with the chicken bake).

But before you dive into that slice, we found a fair number of customers with criticisms about the warehouse's pizza. We did the research, hitting various social media platforms to see what customers have to say. We filtered through a lot of feedback and identified the major flaws the pizza seems to have, as well as what people think about them. Some of these have workarounds customers have mentioned, while others are noticeable pain points that cannot be remedied at home. Without further ado, these are the most frequent customer complaints about Costco's pizza.