The Forgotten Frozen Breakfast Waffle Brand Some Swore Was Better Than Eggo

When it comes to frozen waffles, name brands like Eggo still reign supreme in the grocery store frozen breakfast food aisle. However, there's an iconic square waffle brand that was beloved just as much (or more) by customers back in the day: Downyflake Waffles. The square waffles may have been forgotten by some, but they are remembered as better than Eggo waffles in the hearts and minds of others.

The brand launched the waffles in the '50s and stayed strong through the '80s, with its infamous marketing jingle and commercials of happy people waking up to the pop of a Downyflake waffle straight out of the toaster. Ultimately however, the Downyflake Foods (which had various frozen products including its regular waffles, French toast, and Hot-N-Buttery waffles) reached its slow end when it was acquired by Pillsbury in 1995. At the time, Downyflake was rebranded as Hungry Jack waffles, a brand that still exists today.

You won't find Downyflake Waffles and their iconic yet unassuming red box in stores anymore at all. But some customers will never forget the delicious taste. "These were so good!! Much better in my opinion than Kellogg's brand Eggo waffles!" one person reminisced on a New Jersey and New York Nostalgia 1950 – 1990 Facebook group post about the waffles, followed by others chiming in with memories of the brand's jingle and how they would top the breakfast with Vermont Maid syrup, another staple of many vintage breakfast dishes.