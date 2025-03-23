The Absolute Best Frozen Waffle Brand May Come As A Surprise

Waffle makers like this one from Cuisinart are cheap and quick, but you still have to make batter from scratch. Frozen waffles aren't just more convenient, they also evoke a certain nostalgia for those quick yet satisfying breakfasts before school. If you tried them now, you'd be surprised at how tasty they still are. That is, if you choose the right brand! Tasting Table took the guesswork out of an overwhelming selection of frozen waffle brands and determined that the absolute best frozen waffle brand is Whole Foods' 365 Organic Homestyle Waffles.

The criteria for our ranking includes availability, price, nutritional value, healthful certifications, versatility, taste, and texture. The 365 Organic Homestyle Waffles checked all of these boxes. Available at all Whole Foods locations and on Amazon, these waffles are also budget-friendly at under $3 for a package of 6 waffles. More importantly, these waffles are certainly part of a nutritious breakfast; they offer whole, certified organic ingredients like pear juice concentrate for sweetness and seasoning and expeller-pressed canola oil. They also contain a lot of protein and a moderate amount of sugar.

Not only are these 365 Organic Homestyle Waffles certifiably nutritious, but they also passed the taste and texture test with flying colors. The perfectly balanced sweet and savory flavor profile, paired with a perfectly crispy oven-baked or pan-fried texture, were what brought these frozen waffles into first place, beating out the favored homestyle waffles from Eggo.