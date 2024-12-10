Make Frozen Waffles Taste Gourmet With A Simple Butter Tip
Out of all the quick and easy breakfast foods out there, frozen waffles are one of the best. Pop them in the toaster and you've got a solid meal in just a few minutes. They're more filling than cereal, and they're more interesting than toast, plus, they're so easy to customize to fit your morning preferences. If you like to prioritize protein, spread peanut butter over them. Or, if you prefer beginning your day with sweetness, pile on whipped cream, maple syrup, and a few strawberries. You can make them as simple or as elegant as you like, and one of our favorite toppings to elevate frozen waffles with is a homemade compound butter. This gives your waffle breakfast a homemade touch, a dash of gourmet sophistication, and takes flavor options to the next level.
Compound butter couldn't be simpler to make; it is just butter mixed with other ingredients. To do it, butter is softened and then whipped with whatever ingredients you choose to infuse it with. It's then rolled into a log and refrigerated until it's ready to be eaten. Though the method for making compound butter is simple, do read our handy tips for making the best compound butter. But choosing what to infuse it with is the most difficult part. It's up to you whether you choose a savory or sweet option. Both have their time and place and both can work well on a frozen waffle, depending on what other ingredients you're pairing it with. You're also going to need to pick your waffles, if you don't already have a go-to brand. We've ranked 14 frozen waffle brands from worst to best, to help you make that decision.
Sweet and savory compound butter combos for your frozen waffles
If you've got a sweet tooth, one of the most classic waffle-topping options is cinnamon sugar. You could simply add cinnamon sugar to melted butter over your waffle, but making a compound butter ensures that the flavor is consistent throughout. Plus, it feels and tastes more gourmet, and you deserve to start your day by treating yourself to something special. Another sweet compound butter is honey butter. While you can buy honey butter premade (for example, this Velvet Bees honey butter on Amazon), if you make it from scratch, you can add other ingredients to it, like we did in our spiced honey butter recipe. We used nutmeg, flakey salt, cinnamon, allspice, and ground cloves for a more distinct flavor that would seriously upgrade plain frozen waffles.
If you'd rather go for a savory compound butter, consider the ingredients you want to add alongside it. Eggo waffles are plenty sweet due to the amount of sugar in them, which means you'll want to pick flavors that harmonize well and suit sweet and savory together. We recommend a chicken waffle sandwich. This classic southern dish is the ultimate sweet and savory pairing made all the better with an herbed compound butter. Think garlic, dill, basil, or even chives, all chopped and combined with your butter. Spread it thickly on your waffles, ensuring that it gets into each square, and enjoy that first delectable bite. Other savory choices could be a mustard butter with a sausage topping for your waffles, or a herby butter using parsley to go with a fried egg topping.