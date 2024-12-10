Make Frozen Waffles Taste Gourmet With A Simple Butter Tip

Out of all the quick and easy breakfast foods out there, frozen waffles are one of the best. Pop them in the toaster and you've got a solid meal in just a few minutes. They're more filling than cereal, and they're more interesting than toast, plus, they're so easy to customize to fit your morning preferences. If you like to prioritize protein, spread peanut butter over them. Or, if you prefer beginning your day with sweetness, pile on whipped cream, maple syrup, and a few strawberries. You can make them as simple or as elegant as you like, and one of our favorite toppings to elevate frozen waffles with is a homemade compound butter. This gives your waffle breakfast a homemade touch, a dash of gourmet sophistication, and takes flavor options to the next level.

Compound butter couldn't be simpler to make; it is just butter mixed with other ingredients. To do it, butter is softened and then whipped with whatever ingredients you choose to infuse it with. It's then rolled into a log and refrigerated until it's ready to be eaten. Though the method for making compound butter is simple, do read our handy tips for making the best compound butter. But choosing what to infuse it with is the most difficult part. It's up to you whether you choose a savory or sweet option. Both have their time and place and both can work well on a frozen waffle, depending on what other ingredients you're pairing it with. You're also going to need to pick your waffles, if you don't already have a go-to brand. We've ranked 14 frozen waffle brands from worst to best, to help you make that decision.

